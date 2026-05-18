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When North Carolina’s mobile sports betting market went live in March 2024, the state moved from being a notable holdout to one of the largest gambling markets in the southeastern United States almost overnight.

The launch generated more than $1 billion in handle within its first month, exceeding even the more optimistic projections from analysts who had been tracking the rollout.

For residents of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, the change was more than a regulatory footnote. It was the moment a years-long policy debate turned into a daily, app-based reality.

Two years in, the implications are still being worked out and the next phase of the conversation is already taking shape across the General Assembly.

What started as a sports betting bill is becoming a broader debate about where North Carolina sits on the wider gambling map.

The launch numbers told a clear story

The early data from the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which regulates the sports betting market, showed unusually strong adoption. By the end of 2024, the state had generated over $7 billion in handle and several hundred million in tax revenue. FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM and Fanatics emerged as the dominant operators, capturing the bulk of activity in a pattern familiar to anyone who has watched other state rollouts.

What was less expected was how quickly the Piedmont became a meaningful portion of the statewide handle. Greensboro and Winston-Salem are not Charlotte or the Research Triangle, but the combined Triad population proved more active in mobile betting than initial models predicted, particularly around Carolina Panthers games, ACC basketball and NASCAR season.

The combination of established sports culture and a high concentration of younger adults turned out to be a strong predictor of early adoption.

The conversation moved fast to “what’s next”

The interesting part of the post-launch period has not been the sports betting market itself, which has largely behaved as predicted. It has been how quickly the political conversation pivoted to the next question, which is whether North Carolina should legalize online casino gaming.

When discussing this subject with Paul Skidmore, author at Casino.com, he had the viewpoint that North Carolina is following a pattern that has played out in nearly every state that legalized sports betting first. Once the operational and political risks of a regulated mobile betting market prove manageable, the next legalization question tends to arrive within two to four years.

Paul’s read aligns with what state-level legislative trackers have been showing in 2025 and 2026. Bills introducing iGaming have been filed in Raleigh in both sessions, and while none have moved out of committee yet, the volume of conversation has clearly increased.

The economic argument is familiar. The same tax revenue dynamics that pushed sports betting over the line in 2023 apply to online casino as well – and the gap between projected revenue from a regulated iGaming market and the current zero is significant.

The political resistance is also familiar, with religious conservatives, anti-gambling groups and some land-based casino interests all weighing in.

What it means for the Triad

For residents of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point specifically, the practical reality is that the legal options remain limited compared to neighboring states. Online sports betting is now accessible from anywhere in the state. Tribal casinos operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the Catawba Indian Nation provide land-based gaming options, though they are several hours from the Triad.

The North Carolina Education Lottery offers scratch-offs and draw games. Beyond that, the legal gambling landscape gets thin quickly.

Many Triad residents who want broader gambling options either travel, use sweepstakes-model casinos that operate in a legal gray zone nationwide, or access offshore platforms in violation of various federal and state laws.

None of these are great outcomes from a consumer protection standpoint, which is precisely the argument iGaming proponents have been making to legislators.

The responsible gambling layer that did not exist before

One of the underappreciated stories of North Carolina’s first two years of legal sports betting has been the buildout of responsible gambling infrastructure.

The North Carolina Problem Gambling Program, funded in part by tax revenue from the new market, has expanded significantly since 2024. New treatment programs, awareness campaigns and a state-level self-exclusion system have all come online in ways that would not have been possible without the regulated market generating dedicated funding.

This matters for how the next phase of the debate plays out. The argument that legalization “creates” problem gambling has been complicated by the data showing that legalization also creates the infrastructure to address it.

NC’s first two years are not a definitive test of that proposition, but the early evidence is informative.

About Casino.com

For players trying to navigate a crowded online casino market, Casino.com operates as an independent comparison resource. The editorial team, which includes veteran iGaming writers like the above-mentioned Paul Skidmore, covers casino strategy, game reviews and regulatory developments across US and international markets. The site’s focus on transparent reviews, current bonus tracking and practical guides is designed to help players evaluate their options without the marketing language that surrounds most casino brand pages.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (National Council on Problem Gambling) for confidential support, available 24 hours a day.