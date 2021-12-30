Pickleball was not widely known until a couple of years ago, except when people saw it being played in retirement communities and, perhaps occasionally, through an instructor who had begun to schedule a class at the local gym or in decrepit community recreation centers.

Today, it is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States — a bona fide cultural phenomenon that transcends age groups, cities and social circles.

Neighborhoods are constructing their own courts, celebrities are getting into leagues and people who never thought of themselves as “sports people” suddenly find themselves spending weekend mornings volleying across a net.

Pickleball is no longer a sport; it’s a movement. And its growth reveals an even larger story about how Americans are spending their time, engaging with one another and keeping fit.

Why Pickleball Is the Perfect Game for the Pandemic

One of pickleball’s greatest assets has been how few barriers to entry it erects between would-be players and a game that is — like tennis — equivalent to a running conversation.

But for anybody hesitant because of the cultural baggage, one potential selling point is that, unlike many sports, which require years to master or intense physical conditioning, pickleball has a relatively quick learning curve.

New players can learn the basics in minutes — and begin having fun right away.

The smaller court, playing characteristics and lighter movement place less stress on the joints, as the court was built to cater to smaller athletes with less strength and physical endurance.

As a result, the sport is particularly popular for adults seeking low-impact exercise and younger players interested in something more vigorous but less intense.

It’s also one that families are keenly embracing; it is not unusual to see kids, teenagers, parents and grandparents playing in the same game.

Its social aspect is what keeps people returning. SHORT VOLLEYS Pickleball, people! It’s a game with short volleys, and more than that, one that is played with rotation of partners.

It feels as much a neighborhood hangout as it does a workout, and that’s a huge part of its charm.

Pickleball as a Community Connector

Wander through any public park from here to Seattle, and you’ll hear the pop of paddles and sounds of laughter long before you see the court.

It’s become a sort of steady lodestone for community energy, capable of pulling neighbors together, coworkers and even people who have never met each other into shared activity.

From early morning to late night, the public courts are bustling, and former empty patches of parks have turned into agoras.

Today, many cities have seen an intergenerational play trend — seniors playing for years are teaching newcomers, children bonding with parents on casual games and young professionals putting together after-work leagues.

Local governments have taken notice. Parks and recreational departments nationwide are repainting unused tennis courts, adding new nets and building standalone pickleball facilities to keep pace with demand.

In many communities, it has turned into a point of pride — an aspect of togetherness and a healthier life locally.

The Role of Equipment in Growing the Game

Pickelball owes its popularity to this simplicity, but the equipment employed in the game has also played a small yet significant part in its growth.

At the heart of it are pickleball paddles, available in a range of materials and styles for various levels of play.

Classic wooden paddles are still made, but nearly all of today’s players play with composite or graphite models that offer more ball control and are significantly lighter.

Grip size, paddle shape and core material can all affect how a player manages the ball on their paddle, particularly as players mature and start to adopt more technique.

This isn’t to say beginners must master specs before joining a game — anything but. One of the sport’s great qualities is you can pick up just about any paddle and still have fun.

But the availability of nice-looking, comfortable gear has done much to ensure that new players are turned on to a sport in which there is less downtime and fewer bros.

Better paddles mean longer rallies, better consistency and an easier introduction for newcomers who aren’t going to get as frustrated.

And as gear becomes more sophisticated, so has the transition of Pickleball from a fun activity to an organized sport.

Why Pickleball Is Also a Lot Like Tinder

Pickleball’s ascendancy does not occur in a vacuum — it reflects broader cultural forces that have influenced the way people socialize and stay active.

For one thing, it happens to be tailor-made for the confluence of fitness and recreation now sweeping the country. After years of a high-intensity workout culture, many are making the shift toward activities that provide joy and movement without punishment.

Pickleball nails the sweet spot: It’s active, played in close quarters and accessible to bodies of all ages and abilities.

Second, there’s a new respect for outdoor health. In the post-pandemic period, lots of people came back to parks and trails, to open-air activities. Pickleball flourishes outdoors — at converted tennis courts, or in temporary pop-up spaces, or at shiny new dedicated facilities.

Finally, the sport matches the trend of socially oriented low-commitment group activities. Pickleball invites connection. You can show up solo and leave with insurmountable friends.

You have the option to play for fun or competitively. You can join a league, or you can simply show up at your local park at 7 a.m., and the regulars will take you in on rotation.

It’s community-first recreation, just when a lot of people could really use it.

Conclusion

Pickleball has become much more than the latest fad. It’s remaking neighborhoods, spawning new social spaces and tightening its ties to the cultural fabric in cities throughout the United States.

What began as an insular hobby is now a multigenerational cultural movement — one that’s rooted in accessibility, community and reimagined notions of health.

Towns aren’t adopting pickleball just as a new game but for what it reflects: connection, creativity and communal play.

Public parks are growing courts, players new to the sport are being added every day, and innovations in equipment have made the game more fun. There’s little reason its momentum will be broken.

Pickleball is not just here to stay. It’s taking up a place in our soul.