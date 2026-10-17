The typical American family sees buying a home as a major milestone, but housing costs have become very high. Many families must reconsider how much they can afford to pay for a mortgage and related costs and how to save for these expenses before moving.

When deciding whether to buy a home, families looking at homes in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina (Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point) should consider more than the home’s purchase price. Factors such as the current mortgage rate, property taxes, homeowners insurance, and maintenance and repairs will add to the total cost of homeownership. These expenses must also be balanced against other necessary costs to support a family and save for future needs, including food, vehicles, children, and more.

Families considering buying a home in the Piedmont Triad weigh the many factors that affect the cost of homeownership, including how those costs affect their current budget and long-term financial goals. They are saving more, waiting longer to buy a home, and carefully shopping for a mortgage that will work for them in the short and long term.

Families Are Looking Beyond the Purchase Price

The price of a home is only the beginning of what a homeowner will spend to maintain it. You may find a home listed at a price you can afford, but once you factor in the cost of the loan and the monthly expenses to keep the home, you may find you cannot afford it.

Beyond the down payment, many other factors affect the mortgage and other costs of homeownership that must be included in a home’s price. These costs can significantly affect a home’s price over time and families must consider them.

The type of mortgage a buyer chooses can significantly affect their monthly housing expenses and long-term financial planning. For families who value predictable payments, a fixed-rate mortgage keeps the interest rate the same throughout the loan term, making monthly principal and interest payments easier to plan for. Adjustable-rate mortgages work differently, often starting with a lower interest rate that may increase or decrease over time, depending on market conditions and the loan terms.

Choosing between these options depends on a family’s financial circumstances, budget, and plans. However, mortgage payments are only one part of the overall cost of homeownership. Property taxes, homeowners insurance, routine maintenance, and unexpected repairs can add considerably to monthly or annual expenses. Understanding these costs before committing to a home helps families make more informed decisions about what they can comfortably afford.

Saving for a Down Payment Is Taking More Planning

A family struggling to make ends meet on rent, childcare, transportation, and other essentials may find it hard to save for a down payment on a home. But home prices have risen so much that the same percentage down payment requires more dollars to reach the same goal.

Many families are setting new timetables for several reasons, including saving enough for a down payment or paying down other debt, such as car loans or credit cards.

Managing disposable income and other expenses regularly to save for a down payment is critical. Families can set up a special savings account for a down payment. Like other savings accounts, you can add an online check-writing program to the account to write checks for homeownership expenses.

Families should not save for a down payment at the expense of their financial stability. Beyond the funds needed to buy a home, families should aim to keep sufficient emergency funds after the home closes.

The Cost of Living Is Influencing Where Families Buy

Pricing out of desired neighborhoods in search of more affordable housing has led some families to look at homes farther from work in new, up-and-coming residential areas of town.

By comparing houses for sale in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and other Triad communities, home buyers can learn about price and the many costs involved in owning a home.

A lower purchase price does not mean that a house will cost less to own in the long run. As stated previously, a house farther from a family’s place of employment could increase the family’s overall transportation costs. Additional costs of a house could be the need for repairs to older homes.

Additionally, families with children need to consider the cost of childcare, the cost of getting children to and from school, and the cost and location of other family services.

The lowest-priced home in the area doesn’t determine affordability; the overall cost of living does.

Long-Term Financial Stability Is Becoming a Priority

Because of higher housing costs, families who have purchased a home are focusing more on their short- and long-term financial situation after the purchase.

Can they cover monthly housing expenses without overtime or occasional extra income? Will they have enough funds for closing after using other savings? What would a costly home repair look like for the family? Will they still be able to set aside money for retirement, their children’s college education, and other financial goals? What if home insurance, real estate taxes, and maintenance and repairs go up?

This page covers several things to consider when viewing a home for sale and getting ready to buy it as a homeowner.

– Do monthly housing expenses fit within your current income, and would you rely on overtime or irregular income to afford them?

– Are you prepared to save for additional reserves to cover the closing costs?

– How would you pay for an expensive home repair?

– Are there enough funds set aside to continue saving for goals, retirement, and the children’s education?

– Would insurance, property taxes, and other costs to own a home still fit within the family’s budget?

To determine whether you are prepared to take on the challenges of homeownership, it is better to consider whether you can afford the home you’re considering when you qualify for the mortgage.

A More Careful Approach to Homeownership

While housing costs have increased, housing does not have to be cost-prohibitive for homeownership. Families must clearly understand all the costs of buying a home, including ongoing expenses and unexpected costs that may arise.

This could mean some families consider buying a smaller house, looking for cheaper areas to live, or waiting until they have more money saved to buy a house. Additionally, families may consider the extra cost of a larger house that needs more repairs, even if it is priced higher than another similar-sized property.

The decision to buy a home should not jeopardize a family’s financial well-being. So while being able to afford the mortgage payments is important, so are the other payments and expenses families face daily, the costs of dealing with the unexpected, and saving for long-term goals.