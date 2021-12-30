Harvard Magazine says that American prosecutors file criminal misdemeanor charges 13 million times a year. Misdemeanors rank among minor crimes, meaning that they still may have varied consequences for convicted offenders.

Misdemeanors are distinct from felony charges, but they can still have equal impact. A misdemeanor may still affect you in major ways in your life. This makes any misdemeanor have far-reaching consequences on one’s job prospects and personal life too.

Getting arrested can ruin someone’s life significantly. Having a competent criminal defense lawyer means having a source of sound advice on each step of your case. According to the Law Offices of Barry M. Wax, the days between the defendant’s arrest and the initial court appearance are important. This period allows your attorney to negotiate the charges so you can secure a lesser charge or dismissal.

Let’s look at the effects of misdemeanor charges on individuals and any specified mitigating strategies to address them.

Defining Misdemeanors

The legal system provides a descriptive understanding of the misdemeanor charges. Can you go to jail over a misdemeanor in North Carolina and other states? The answer lies in a clear understanding of what the meaning of “misdemeanor” is. A misdemeanor is an offense that is identified as less serious than a felony by law. It may include penalties such as fines or a short jail term where said person is confined in a local jail.

The misdemeanor categories might vary somewhat with jurisdiction but could be viewed as non-significant threats to public safety.

One should be familiar with basic misdemeanor concepts so that one can handle legal matters when criminal charges are faced or realize what his or her rights and obligations are.

Examples of Common Misdemeanor Offenses

Traditionally, the public associated serious charges with court cases. Common misdemeanors, which people commonly overlook, possess hidden dangers that create major effects. The public may already be committing crimes unknowingly due to a lack of understanding of what constitutes a misdemeanor offense.

Shoplifting an item of little value or public fighting is considered a misdemeanor. Other misdemeanors are driving without a valid license or public intoxication.

Owning marijuana or other drugs is normally prosecuted as a misdemeanor under state laws. A misdemeanor charge should be taken very seriously. Its implications can negatively impact several aspects of one’s life.

What Penalties Can You Face for a Misdemeanor?

Penalties for misdemeanors are determined by the law concerning the specific violation and the jurisdiction where it happened. One of the penalty possibilities is fines starting from several hundred dollars to thousands or even higher. The county jail sentence penalty is determined by the gravity of an individual charge. The legal system deems community service a standard type of punishment, which refers to doing unpaid work for a community activity.

You must report to a probation officer and follow particular rules according to the terms of your probation. Multiple misdemeanor convictions are treated by the justice system as grave offenses wherein the offenders must have some legal knowledge of their rights and possible defense strategies.

Misdemeanors and Employment: What You Need to Know

The repercussions of misdemeanor charges don’t stop with legal penalties. It also creates obstacles for job prospects.

Employers use background checks as a standard practice. In this case, employers can view your record with a misdemeanor charge as a warning sign.

The specific nature of your offense will determine whether employers decide to hire you, with education, healthcare, and law enforcement fields showing particular concern. Different employers assess misdemeanors through contrasting evaluation methods. Some employers show readiness to forgive minor offenses when those offenses have been successfully resolved.

You should fully disclose your criminal history when inquired about it and then proceed to highlight your skills and professional qualifications. The expungement gives the client an opportunity to have a new lease of life, whereby a clean record will significantly heighten their chances of being gainfully employed.

Misdemeanors in Housing and Relationships

The existence of a misdemeanor on your record will create difficulties that affect both your housing situation and your personal relationships.

Landlords who conduct background checks will be reluctant to allow you to rent their property if they see that you have a misdemeanor record. You could face higher security deposits or even outright denial. Your available options will shrink, which forces you to choose between better living options and less desirable housing options.

A misdemeanor conviction will create trust issues between people who have a relationship with you. Your friends and partners will either doubt your decision-making abilities or feel uneasy about your previous actions. You might share your history through honest communication but there are some people who will be unable to accept this information. The obligation to share your personal history would only repel people further away, reducing the support you have. Devise some methods to attend to these obstacles and put in some self-preparations to confront them whenever they occur.

What to Do if Charged With a Misdemeanor?

Get a good lawyer to address the legal complexities of your case. They will be able to help you evaluate the charges you are facing and put together a proper defense for you.

The process requires you to collect all relevant materials which include documents and witness statements that can back up your arguments. You must develop an organized system to monitor all the important dates that are connected to your upcoming court appearances.

Keep your case details secret except to your attorney. You have to go through required training and do community service, which’ll show the court how committed you are to self-improvement. And by striking a balance, of course, you can make a difference. A misdemeanor shouldn’t be the life-defining moment for you.

One misdemeanor should not define you. By being persistent regarding learning and understanding, the extension of a misdemeanor may be minimized. Your best resources for handling these situations are your understanding of them and your ability to take action.