Featured photo: Election Day at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC. (photo by Carolyn de Berry)

Editor’s note: We initially sent out this survey in the spring but are reengaging readers for the fall!

We’re changing the way that we think about covering the elections. Gone are the days of horserace coverage. We want to focus on what constituents want to know. We want to put your questions and concerns first.

In order to do that, we’ve put together a survey so you can tell us exactly what kind of reporting you want to see this year.

Why are we doing this?

For too long, journalism has existed to only amplify the voices of those already in power, and in the case of election coverage, that means the candidates or incumbents. But elected officials are just that: elected by the people to represent them. And so it stands to reason that the people’s voices should be the loudest and most consistent when it comes to election coverage.

So help us out, take the survey and share it with friends.

We can’t wait to hear from you.