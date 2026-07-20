A Cyclades trip works best when every move follows the map. Santorini, Antiparos, Naxos, and Mykonos line up into a clean route with no backtracking. This one runs 12 days, balancing the big-name spots, the quiet shores, and easy travel between them.

You start in Santorini, cross through Paros to Antiparos, carry on to Naxos, and finish in Mykonos. Ferries handle most of the legs. Flights or helicopter transfers help when time is tight. Just check the schedules, because island links shift with the season.

Why This Route Works

Each island brings a different pace. Santorini gives you volcanic scenery and major historic sites. Antiparos adds a small town, calm beaches, and slow days. Naxos opens up sandy coasts, inland villages, and more room. Mykonos gets you Delos and a genuinely useful airport.

The order is what keeps the travel down. Paros is the gateway to Antiparos, and it has seasonal links with Santorini, Naxos, and Mykonos. Run it in a straight line and you free up more time for meals, walks, swims, and rest.

Days 1 to 3 Start in Santorini

Santorini earns 3 nights, if only because arrival day is rarely a full one. You can fly in from Athens or come by ferry. If you’re weighing faster air links, take a look at Santorini island hopping via helicopter before you lock the route down. Shared and private options come down to date, route, weather, and availability.

Day 1 Settle Near Fira or the Caldera

Fira is the practical pick for buses and evening walks, while Imerovigli is quieter and sits right by the caldera path. Oia has the famous sunset, though its lanes get crowded as dusk approaches. Keep the first day light. A short walk, an early meal, and some time near the cliffs are plenty after a travel day.

Kamari and Perissa give you black-sand beaches and easier road access. The right base depends on whether your group wants views, beach time, or simple transport.

Day 2 See Akrotiri and the South Coast

Akrotiri adds historic depth. This prehistoric town grew into an important Aegean center before earthquakes and a volcanic eruption ended life there in the 17th century BC. The volcanic material protected the buildings, wall paintings, vessels, and even the drainage system. Hours can change, so check before you go.

After the site, let the south fill the day. Red Beach is best seen from the safe marked areas, since loose rock can fall. Perissa or Perivolos is the easier call for a swim and lunch. A driver or rental car saves time when a few places share one day.

Day 3 Visit Pyrgos and Plan the Next Move

Pyrgos gives you a clear view across Santorini, and Megalochori is another good spot for a calm walk. A winery can fill the afternoon, though it’s smart to have a driver once the wine starts pouring.

Use the last few hours to nail down departure time, port transport, and luggage rules. If you’re still weighing sea against air, you can compare routes through Hoper. Stay flexible, because strong winds can throw off both ferries and flights.

Day 4 Move to Paros and Cross to Antiparos

A morning ferry from Santorini to Paros makes the onward hop easier. The main port is Parikia. From there, you take a bus or taxi to Pounta, then board the local ferry. The crossing to Antiparos is about 7 minutes and runs all year, with tickets sold on board and no advance booking.

There’s also a passenger boat between Parikia and Antiparos from Easter to October. That one takes about thirty minutes and doesn’t carry vehicles. Let the current timetable guide your choice. And staying on Antiparos beats squeezing it into a rushed side trip.

Days 5 and 6 Keep Antiparos Slow

Antiparos Town is compact and easy to walk. The port feeds into the main lane, the small squares, and the old Kastro area. Head to the western side and you reach Sifneikos Gialos, a fine place for sunset. Your first full day can drift between town and the nearby beaches with no plan.

Save the second day for the cave or the southern coast. Antiparos Cave has a staircase of 411 steps, so it calls for steady footing, decent shoes, and time. Check the seasonal hours and any health guidance before you head up.

A boat outing near Agios Georgios and Despotiko is another option. Despotiko holds a protected archaeological area tied to an ancient sanctuary, so access should follow approved tours and the current site rules. Don’t put a sea day right before a fixed flight, though, since the wind can rewrite your plans.

Days 7 to 9 Add Naxos for Space and Variety

The ferry back to Pounta is short, but reaching Naxos also means the road to Parikia and then an inter-island ferry. Naxos is the largest of the Cyclades, so 3 nights only give you a first look.

Day 7 Walk Through Naxos Town

Naxos Town, also called Chora, is the easiest base for a short stay, with the port, old lanes, castle area, buses, and places to eat all close together. Near the harbor, the Portara stands on Palatia islet and frames the sky at sunset. The wind can pick up even on warm days.

Day 8 Spend Time on the South Coast

Agios Prokopios, Agia Anna, and Plaka form a handy beach line just south of town. Public buses serve them in season, and while a rental car adds freedom, you don’t need one for a beach day. Keep an eye on the flags and sea conditions before you swim.

Day 9 Visit Mountain Villages

A day on the road shows why Naxos feels different from the smaller islands. Chalki, Filoti, and Apeiranthos offer stone lanes, local food, and inland views. The narrow roads slow you down, so one or two villages are plenty with lunch and a walk.

Days 10 and 11 Finish in Mykonos

A ferry from Naxos to Mykonos makes a natural final leg. Mykonos Town is compact, but central rooms can cost more and come with stairs, so a base near a bus route makes beach trips and airport runs easier. The old lanes, windmills, and waterfront are made for that first evening.

The next day you can stay put on Mykonos or add Delos. The ancient Greeks held Delos sacred to Apollo and Artemis, and it later grew into a major religious and trade center. Boats leave from Mykonos, but the site keeps set hours and can close in bad weather. Boat and site tickets are separate, so plan for both.

Day 12 Return to Athens

Mykonos has flights to Athens and ferries to the mainland ports. The best choice depends on your next international departure. Doing it all in one day looks efficient, but a night in Athens buys insurance against delays, especially before an early flight.

If you go by ferry, confirm the arrival port. Piraeus and Rafina aren’t next to the airport, and traffic adds time. A flight from Mykonos can cut the ground travel, though fare and baggage rules still deserve a look.

Best Time and Booking Order

Late May, June, September, and early October usually balance open services with lighter demand. July and August bring the heat, the crowds, and the higher room prices. Sea wind can turn up in any month, so build the plan to avoid tight transfers.

Check the transport before you fix any hotels. Book Santorini and Mykonos rooms next, since the good choices narrow early. Antiparos and Naxos come after that. Cars and tours can wait until the main route is locked in.

Ferry, Flight, and Luggage Planning

Give the ferry schedules another check a few days before each move. Get to the ports early enough to find the gate and deal with luggage. Fast vessels can feel rough in a strong sea, while the bigger ships just take longer. If you’re prone to motion sickness, get medical advice first.

Light luggage makes every transfer easier. Antiparos adds that extra connection through Paros. Stairs, stone lanes, and uneven paths turn big cases into a headache. Air transfers can set stricter limits than ferries, so give each booking a fresh check.

How to Shorten or Extend the Plan

Need to keep it under 10 days? Drop Mykonos and head back to Athens from Naxos. Or keep Mykonos and give Naxos 2 nights instead. Just don’t cut Santorini or Antiparos down to 1 rushed day, because the transfers eat too much time.

With 14 days, added time beats another island. An extra Antiparos night gives you a weather backup for a boat outing. An extra Naxos night lets you split beach and village days. It keeps the route calm and lowers the odds of a missed connection.

Final Takeaway

The strongest Greek island hopping itinerary follows one clean line: Santorini, Paros, Antiparos, Naxos, Mykonos, and Athens. It mixes famous views with smaller places and skips the needless backtracking. Three habits keep it working: check the seasonal links, leave room for wind delays, and steer clear of tight same-day connections.

Santorini brings the volcanic landscapes and the ancient history. Antiparos slows the rhythm right down. Naxos adds the beaches and the inland villages. Mykonos gives you a final cultural day and an easy way home. Time it sensibly, and the islands feel connected instead of rushed.

SEO Metadata

SEO Title: Greek Island Hopping Itinerary: Santorini to Antiparos



Meta Description: Plan a Greek island hopping itinerary through Santorini, Antiparos, Paros, Naxos, and Mykonos with clear routes, timing, ferries, and travel tips now.



Slug: how-to-combine-santorini-antiparos-greek-islands-itinerary



Focus Keywords: Greek island hopping itinerary, Santorini and Antiparos itinerary, Cyclades island hopping, Santorini to Antiparos, Naxos and Mykonos route