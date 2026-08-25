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You’ve picked the apartment, hired the movers, forwarded the mail. Then you realize you still have to figure out what happens to the car.

Maybe you’re not driving the 900 miles yourself. Maybe there’s a second vehicle nobody has time to caravan down I-40.

Either way, shipping it is common enough these days — it just goes sideways when people leave it until the week before the move.

Book It Earlier Than Feels Necessary

Carriers run routes, not one-off trips, so the earlier you book, the easier it is for a driver to fold your pickup into a route they’re already running. Four to six weeks out is a good target. Wait until the last week and you’re either paying a rush fee or scrambling for a truck at all.

Season matters too. Late spring through summer is peak season — that’s college move-in and most household relocations happening at once — so prices climb. Lock in a date as soon as your move is real, and you’ll usually beat the seasonal spike.

Providers like A-1 Auto Transport will give you an instant quote once you plug in pickup and delivery details, so you can shop timing before committing to anything.

Open Trailer or Enclosed?

Open carriers — the stacked multi-car trailers you see on the highway — are standard and cheaper, and they’re fine for a normal daily driver. If you’re shipping a classic, a low-clearance sports car, or anything you’d hate to see pitted by highway grit, pay for enclosed. It costs more. It’s worth it for the right vehicle.

Read the Bill of Lading

Every pickup and delivery comes with a bill of lading, the document that notes your car’s condition on both ends. Skim it and sign, and you’ve got nothing to point to if something shows up damaged at delivery. Actually read it.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration lays out what carriers are legally required to include — insurance minimums, what counts as a legitimate bill of lading — and it’s a quick reference before you sign anything.

The Triad Has Its Own Quirks

Downtown Greensboro and Winston-Salem apartments often don’t have anywhere for a full-size carrier to actually pull up. A narrow loading zone or a parking deck with a low clearance can turn delivery day into a standoff. Sort out a nearby drop point ahead of time instead of finding out the hard way.

Out in the suburbs and around High Point, some HOAs restrict oversized commercial vehicles on residential streets — check the covenant before delivery day arrives, not after a truck’s already blocking the cul-de-sac.

If you’re shipping a car ahead of a kid heading to Wake Forest, UNCG, Guilford, or High Point University, build in a buffer before move-in weekend. Campus traffic gets ugly fast once move-in starts, and a driver who’s never navigated that campus before will thank you for a slot earlier in the week.

For the bigger picture on timing a move to the area, this guide to planning a long-distance move in the Triad is a decent place to start.

Track It, Then Register It

Good carriers give you a way to track the shipment — a driver who checks in, or a portal you can watch. Know your insurance coverage before the car loads, and know who to call if the delivery date slips.

And once the car’s actually in your driveway, one more thing: North Carolina gives new residents 60 days to get a license and title and register the vehicle. Easy to forget in the chaos of unpacking boxes. Don’t.

Settling in After Your Move

Getting the car sorted is one small piece of a much bigger move, but it’s the piece that keeps causing headaches when it’s an afterthought. Handle it early and it stops being a thing you’re worrying about. Be prepared and know how to safely move your vehicle ahead of time.

Liked this article? Check out more guides to living in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point right here on our website.