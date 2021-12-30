One of the main attractions of online casinos is the availability of promotions and various loyalty programs for users. Players at any online casino Australia get at the very least a generous welcome bonus, but most gambling websites also provide additional promotions for future deposits and active play. There are various types of these bonuses, so this article explains them and offers tips on choosing them wisely.

Types of Promotions at Online Casinos

A casino has different deals for new and registered players to keep their attention. These are common promotions at online casinos:

Welcome bonus. It’s a gift for new members who register and make their first deposit.

Reload promotions. These are deals for registered customers, similar to a welcome bonus, but with a lower percentage and total amount.

Cashback. The casino returns a portion of the money that you lost over a set period (usually a week).

Free spins. You use these to play slot machines from the casino’s list.

These promotions are common, and you can find them at almost every online casino. You can increase your total balance if you use these deals correctly, which requires reading the conditions.

Requirements and Conditions

A player gets a bonus under certain rules. You have to meet these terms to be able to cash out your winnings from that gift.

These are common requirements at online casinos:

Wagering requirements. You must bet the promotion amount a specific number of times before you can withdraw. The best bonuses have 35x-40x rollover.

Time limits. A bonus has a duration and expires if you don’t use it within that period.

Game restrictions. The casino has a list of games that don’t count toward the wagering rules.

Maximum bet. You can’t bet more than a certain amount per round while a promo is active.

Maximum withdrawal. Some deals have a cap on the total amount you can win.

These rules protect the casino from the so-called bonus hunters who register and cash out those promotions after claiming them. You should compare bonuses at different online casinos in Australia, as not all gambling sites provide good conditions.

How to Select a Bonus

The obvious solution is to choose a promotion that can be used for the games that you like. But there are other recommendations you can use at online casinos:

Check the wagering multiplier (rollover) to see if the requirement is low, which is below 50x.

Verify that the bonus applies to the games you like.

Look for promotions with extended expiration dates so you’ll have time to wager the bonus.

Read the terms to see if the casino has a limit on wins.

Compare the deposit amounts to find a deal that matches your budget.

A good bonus has fair terms and easy-to-understand rules. Don’t forget to check the terms for every promotion that you plan to activate.