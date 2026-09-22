Every business eventually gets a bill it didn’t plan for. The delivery van needs a transmission. A client who owed $40,000 files for bankruptcy. The landlord passes through a tax increase. A piece of equipment that was supposed to last another four years stops working on a Tuesday morning.

None of that is unusual. What separates the companies that absorb these moments from the ones that don’t is rarely luck. It comes down to whether the money, or the access to money, was arranged before the problem showed up.

The preparation itself isn’t complicated. It’s a handful of things put in place while everything is still calm.

Size the reserve to the business, not to a round number

Three months of operating expenses is the standard advice, and it’s a reasonable place to start. But the right figure really depends on how the business runs.

A consultancy with two clients and low overhead needs a different cushion than a restaurant carrying a lease, a payroll, and inventory that spoils. Seasonal operations need enough to get through the slow months, not just survive a single bad week. Companies with long receivable cycles need more, because money that exists on paper doesn’t pay a vendor.

Add up the fixed monthly costs, then decide honestly how long the business could keep operating with revenue cut in half. That’s the target. Keep it in a separate account so it doesn’t quietly get spent on something ordinary.

Separate the true surprises from the ones you should have seen

Many unexpected expenses aren’t actually unexpected. They’re predictable costs that nobody wrote down.

Insurance renewals rise. Equipment has a lifespan and a service history that tells you roughly when it ends. Software contracts carry annual increases in the fine print. Quarterly tax payments land on the same dates every year and still manage to catch people off guard. Vehicles need tires.

Building a simple replacement schedule for anything expensive turns these into line items, not emergencies. If the compressor usually lasts eight years and it’s on year six, that’s a known future cost sitting on the calendar, not a crisis waiting to happen.

Arrange credit while you don’t need it

A reserve handles most problems. Credit handles the ones larger than the reserve, and the moment to set it up is while the business looks healthy.

A line of credit approved during a strong quarter costs nothing to hold and simply sits there unused. The same application filed during the month you actually need it gets read very differently, and sometimes gets declined for the exact reason you’re applying.

For smaller and younger companies, the owner’s personal credit still carries much of the weight in that decision, so it’s worth keeping an eye on. Card issuers now include free credit monitoring with an account, so an error on the report or an unexpected change surfaces while you still have time to fix it, rather than in the middle of an application.

Keep utilization low, keep the business and personal files tidy, and avoid restructuring anything in the weeks before you apply.

Keep the books current enough to see it coming

Most cash problems are visible weeks ahead of time if somebody is looking.

A rolling forecast covering the next thirteen weeks, updated on a set schedule, shows where the money runs thin before it happens. It doesn’t need to be sophisticated. Expected receipts, known payments, and the resulting week-by-week balance are enough to tell you whether a large repair bill is manageable now or should wait until the quarter’s invoices clear.

Businesses that reconcile once a quarter find out about problems once a quarter, which is usually too late to handle them gracefully.

Insure against the events that could end the business

There’s a real difference between an expense that hurts and one that closes the doors. Insurance is meant for the second kind.

Property and general liability are the obvious ones. Business interruption coverage tends to get skipped, and it pays fixed costs while a location sits unusable. For companies that depend heavily on a small number of people, key person coverage does something similar.

Review the policies once a year instead of letting them renew on their own. Coverage that fit the business three years ago often doesn’t fit the one operating today, in either direction.

Know which costs you can slow down

When something large lands, the response is usually some combination of reserve, credit, and spending less for a while. That third part works far better when you identify the options in advance.

Which subscriptions could pause without any real harm. Which projects could shift a quarter. Which vendors have been willing to extend terms when asked early and politely. Which hire could wait until spring.

Having that list already written means the decision takes an afternoon rather than a week, and the earlier a vendor conversation happens, the better it tends to go.

Rebuild the reserve on purpose

Once the reserve gets used, it rarely refills on its own. Revenue recovers, ordinary spending expands to meet it, and the account stays low until the next surprise finds it empty.

Treat the refill like any other fixed obligation. A scheduled monthly transfer back into the reserve account, running until it hits the target again, keeps it from becoming an afterthought.

The point was never prediction

There’s no forecasting which thing breaks first, and that was never the goal.

The goal is a business where a five-figure surprise is an inconvenience, not an existential question. That comes from a reserve sized to reality, credit arranged early, books current enough to give warning, and a short list of costs you already know how to cut.

None of it takes long to put in place. All of it is considerably harder to arrange once you need it.