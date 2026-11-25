A genuine and well-timed thank-you could help a nonprofit keep a good volunteer for another year. A 2019 study published in Nonprofit Management & Leadership found that volunteers who received awards were more likely to remain with the organization the following year. If you needed another reason to take recognition seriously, let it be that one.

However, handing everyone the same certificate at an annual dinner isn’t the answer. If you run a nonprofit in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, or elsewhere in the Triad, the goal should be to make volunteers feel that someone notices their work, understands its value, and appreciates the time they give. Thankfully, a few thoughtful changes can make that happen without requiring a big budget.

Recognize What People Actually Contribute

Generic praise is easy to forget. Specific recognition, on the other hand, tells volunteers that you pay attention.

So, instead of thanking someone for their dedication, why not mention specifically what they did? Perhaps they covered an unexpected shift, helped a new volunteer settle in, organized a successful donation drive, or spent extra time assisting a family who needed support. Highlighting these details makes appreciation feel genuine because it connects your gratitude to something real.

A simple way to get better at this is to keep a shared record of volunteer contributions. Ask coordinators to note achievements, positive feedback, and important milestones throughout the year. When recognition time comes around, you’ll have something meaningful to say rather than scrambling to remember everyone’s efforts.

Give Volunteers Recognition That Means Something to Them

Not everyone enjoys public attention. Some volunteers appreciate a mention in the organization’s newsletter, while others would prefer a personal note or an opportunity to develop new skills.

Your recognition program should account for those differences. Consider offering a mix of approaches:

Personal appreciation: Send handwritten cards or individual emails that mention specific contributions. A message from the executive director can make a particularly strong impression.

Send handwritten cards or individual emails that mention specific contributions. A message from the executive director can make a particularly strong impression. Professional development: Offer training, mentoring, references, or opportunities to lead projects. These can be especially valuable to students and early-career volunteers.

Offer training, mentoring, references, or opportunities to lead projects. These can be especially valuable to students and early-career volunteers. Public acknowledgment: Feature volunteers on social media, in newsletters, or at community events (with their permission, of course).

Feature volunteers on social media, in newsletters, or at community events (with their permission, of course). Milestone awards: Recognize years of service, exceptional achievements, and significant contributions with certificates, plaques, or personalized gifts.

For more formal occasions, physical awards can give recognition a more lasting value. Custom glass plaques for corporate awards are very much worth considering when you want to recognize long-term service or an especially important contribution.

But the wording matters as much as the award itself. For example, rather than simply printing “Volunteer of the Year,” include the recipient’s name, their period of service, and a short explanation of what made their contribution significant.

Make Appreciation Part of the Regular Routine

An annual volunteer appreciation event is great, but it shouldn’t be the only occasion when people hear that their work matters. Regular acknowledgment is usually more effective because it helps prevent volunteers from feeling overlooked between formal events. It also gives you more opportunities to recognize smaller contributions that might not qualify for an annual award.

Try a few simple practices:

Send a personal thank-you after particularly demanding events or projects

Mention individual contributions during regular team meetings

Introduce a monthly volunteer spotlight in your newsletter

Share positive feedback from people who benefit from your programs

Mark service anniversaries and other important milestones

The research also supports a more consistent approach. A systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Organizational Behavior in 2023 examined 117 studies involving more than 55,000 volunteers. The findings highlighted the importance of organizational support, good communication, and positive relationships in influencing volunteer retention.

This has direct implications for how you manage people. If someone only receives recognition at the end of the year, they may spend months wondering whether their contribution makes any difference.

Don’t overlook behind-the-scenes work, either. The person who manages schedules, tracks donations, maintains supplies, or handles administrative tasks may never appear in a fundraising campaign. Their contribution still keeps your organization running.

Show Volunteers What Their Efforts Accomplish

People generally volunteer because they care about a cause, so your appreciation efforts should connect their work to the difference they’re helping make. In practice, this means that instead of saying, “We couldn’t do this without you,” you should give them something more concrete.

For example, when volunteers completed walkability audits in two Winston-Salem neighborhoods, sharing how those findings shape safer streets and pedestrian planning gives their time a clear purpose. Similarly, if volunteers assisted in distributing food, it is important to specify how many households received assistance.

You don’t need impressive statistics every time. A short, anonymized account of someone who benefited from a program can make the impact just as clear.

This approach also helps volunteers understand how their individual responsibilities fit into the organization’s wider mission. Someone who spends hours sorting donations, for instance, may appreciate knowing how those supplies reached families who needed them.

For Triad nonprofits, local partnerships offer another opportunity. You can share project results with neighborhood associations, community groups, and participating businesses. When volunteers see that their efforts have made a difference beyond the organization itself, they have another reason to feel proud of their involvement.

Ask Volunteers How They Prefer to Be Thanked

There’s an easy way to avoid guessing what people appreciate: simply ask them. You can do this by including a few questions in your volunteer feedback survey.

Find out:

Would they prefer private or public recognition?

Are they interested in training opportunities?

Would they value an annual appreciation event, a personal message, or a service award?

You can also use the survey to identify problems that gifts and compliments won’t fix. Ask whether volunteers receive enough guidance, whether their responsibilities are clear, and whether the organization respects their time. Poor communication and inadequate support can undermine even the most elaborate appreciation program.

Finally, assign someone to oversee recognition. A volunteer coordinator or designated staff member can maintain a calendar, track milestones, and make sure quieter contributors don’t get overlooked.

Make Your Thanks Count Beyond One Event

Volunteer appreciation doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated. It does, however, need to be sincere, specific, and consistent.

A personalized message, a public acknowledgment, a meaningful opportunity, or a carefully chosen award can all make volunteers feel valued. More importantly, those gestures should reflect something your organization already understands: the true value of people who freely give their time.