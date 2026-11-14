For small businesses across the Piedmont Triad, the stretch from Thanksgiving to New Year’s is the busiest of the year. Restaurants fill up, shops see their longest lines and service businesses race to finish projects before year-end.

It is also when staff are most stretched. Long shifts, family obligations and seasonal illness all collide. For a small team, losing one or two people in December can mean turning customers away at the moment it hurts most.

Owners who keep their teams together through the season tend to do a few things differently.

Scheduling with people, not around them

The simplest retention tool is a schedule people can live with. Many small employers now post holiday schedules weeks in advance and let staff swap shifts among themselves. Others ask early who needs which days off, then build the calendar around those answers.

A predictable schedule costs nothing. It also signals respect, which matters more to many workers than an extra dollar an hour.

Small, fast thank-yous

Big corporations hand out holiday bonuses. Small businesses often can’t match those amounts, but they can be quicker and more personal.

A thank-you at the end of a brutal Saturday shift lands differently than a check weeks later. Owners use everything from a staff meal to a gift card for a local restaurant or shop. Some use online platforms such as gifq to send digital gift cards to part-time and seasonal staff, so nobody waits for the next payroll run to feel appreciated.

Spending that thank-you at another local business also keeps money circulating in the Triad, which helps everyone through the season.

Taking care of seasonal hires

Seasonal workers often feel like outsiders on a team that has worked together all year. A short welcome, a clear point of contact and the same recognition regular staff get go a long way.

The payoff can last beyond December. A seasonal hire who had a good experience is more likely to come back next year, or to stay on permanently.

Protecting time off

Burnout is the quiet reason many service workers leave in January. Owners who rotate the hardest shifts, cap consecutive days and guarantee at least one protected day off around the holidays see fewer exits once the rush ends.

Some close for an extra day after Christmas or New Year’s. A small loss in revenue can be cheaper than recruiting and training a replacement in the new year.

Listening before the season starts

The most effective step may be the simplest: ask. A quick conversation in November about what would make the season easier often surfaces fixes that cost little, such as a ride home after late shifts, a change to break times or more notice about schedule changes.

Why it matters for the Triad

Small, locally owned businesses give Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point much of their character. Keeping their staff healthy and motivated through the holidays keeps those businesses open, and keeps the neighborhoods around them busy well into the new year.