Earlier this month, the city of Greensboro announced that starting on July 1 it will no longer be collecting glass in residential curbside recycling cans, in addition to other items like bulky plastic and gabled cartons. This week, the city announced that it will be opening four glass recycling drop-off locations for residents that still want to recycle their glass.

The new locations are as follows:

Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Road

Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive

McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Ave.

Starting July 1, residents will no longer be able to recycle glass in their curbside carts. Instead, they will have the option of dropping them off at one of four new glass recycling locations indicated on this map generated by TCB. (screenshot by Sayaka Matsuoka)

The locations will be available 24 hours a day, staffed by city personnel during business hours, said Chris Marriott, the deputy director of field operations for the city. Residents will be able to drop off empty, clean and dry glass bottles and jars — without lids — which will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants to be recycled into new glass bottles and jars in the state.

The city is also working to partner with local faith organizations to provide more glass recycling centers and so far, Marriott said, they have heard back from multiple interested organizations.

“We’re hoping for at least four more,” Marriott said on Tuesday. “But we don’t know if we’ll get there. It depends on the layout of the property and if people are willing to volunteer. It also depends on the geographic location and access.”

The city cited contamination issues and low global demand for getting rid of curbside glass recycling. The city is also removing all of its large, dumpster-sized recycling drop-off locations throughout the city starting July 1, due to contamination issues. Marriott said that while the new glass recycling sites won’t be staffed 24/7, that if contamination becomes an issue, that the city will install cameras to help enforce proper procedures.

“We know it’s not as easy as curbside,” Marriott said. “But we hope it meets the need of those that desire to continue recycling their glass.”

Any organizations interested in becoming a glass recycling drop-off location should call the city contact center at 336-373-2489. For more information about the city recycling, visit the website here.