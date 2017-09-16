Incumbents in districts 3 and 4 savage progressive PAC

Nancy Hoffmann, a three-term incumbent seeking reelection in the central-west District 4, eviscerated the platform of a progressive political action committee vetting city council candidates at Smith High School on Saturday.

Standing at a podium in the school auditorium, alongside opponent Gary Kenton, Hoffmann started by insulting a linocut graphic on an older version of Democracy Greensboro’s tri-fold brochure depicting a man in a wide-brimmed hat scattering seeds under the heading “Sewing the seeds of change in Greensboro.”

“I must admit I found the graphics a bit off,” Hoffmann said. “I’m not sure I’ve seen many farmers sowing seeds like this in Greensboro. It made me think of socialist workers art from the 1950s.

“To me, the picture of Greensboro looks much more like this,” Hoffmann added, holding up a color photo of smiling college-age people of different races. “It’s the young people who are the future of this city.”

And she wasn’t done.

“Sadly, the platform also contains some hot-button language that I think does not help the cause,” she said. “Terms like ‘distributing the wealth’ and describing the equipment of the civil emergency unit as ‘military equipment’ is misleading to say the least — perhaps written for another community, not Greensboro,” Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann acknowledged that the police department maintains an armored vehicle, which she said is used in hostage situations like one that occurred last week on Huffine Mill Road. She said its purpose is “to get people out of harm’s way.”

Hoffmann continued: “A call to disband the civil emergency unit is a bit incendiary, at the least.”

Kenton responded: “No, I think rescinding DACA is incendiary. Building more privatized prisons is incendiary. And building more military might and bringing a national military presence to our police — I think that’s the incendiary part.”

Hoffmann said the city is already addressing 24 out of 31 points on agenda developed by Democracy Greensboro.

“What concerns me and should concern all of you is that the platform seems to be based on the false presumption that we are not acting fairly, honestly and transparently,” Hoffmann said. “Clearly, we need to do a better job of communicating as a city. The platform is generalized and sets no priorities.”

The Rev. Nelson Johnson, one of the organizers, said more than 100 people worked together to put together the platform.

About 150 people filled the auditorium for what was billed as a “candidate/platform conference,” in which candidates were invited to address the platform and tell the audience how they would implement it. Two candidates for mayor, excluding incumbent Nancy Vaughan who did not attend, and 11 out of 15 at-large candidates addressed the platform and responded to questions from the audience. Roughly 30 people remained for the breakout session for District 4 when Hoffmann made her remarks.

Justin Outling, the incumbent District 3 and the candidate endorsed by the Greensboro Police Officers Association, also did not attend the event. Florence Gatten, a former council member speaking on Outling’s behalf, said Outling was unable to attend because of previous commitments to attend Greensboro Pride and other events.

But Outling issued a statement in advance of the Democracy Greensboro event that echoed several of the points made by Hoffmann.

“Effective government is about finding solutions and working within constraints,” Outling said. “The bad news is the platform is extremely generalized, un-prioritized, and, in some cases, has incendiary language that detracts from its aspirational goals. And while it speaks often of the justice we all seek, justice cannot exist without harmony, and the tone of the document is often divisive.”

The only District 3 candidate who appeared at the event was Craig Martin. Payton McGarry, the third District 3 candidate, was also absent.

The three candidates in the Oct. 10 District 4 primary are all Democrats; Andrew Belford did not attend the Democracy Greensboro event. Hoffmann won the seat in 2011 by upsetting conservative Republican incumbent Mary Rakestraw.

“We’ve had three very progressive — from my point of view — city councils,” Hoffmann said. “I think we’ve seen more activity in this city in the last five years than we’ve seen in several decades, and it’s been progress for the entire city.”

Kenton acknowledged that many constituents in District 4 rightfully view the current council as progressive for Greensboro.

“When Nancy says historically this is the most progressive, liberal city council we’ve ever had, that’s true, and I hear that in my district, so I’ve been out there trying to articulate why that’s not enough,” said. “It is historically the most liberal. It is not liberal enough. It is not moral enough. It is not transparent enough.”

Kenton has been active in Democracy Greensboro since its inception, and said he played an active role in developing the platform, but separated himself from the process when he decided to run for city council in July.

“There is no aspect of the platform that I would or could distance myself from,” he said.

Kenton acknowledged a disconnect between Democracy Greensboro’s priorities of addressing poverty and institutional racism, and the priorities of voters in District 4, which is more affluent and more white than the city as a whole.

“When I’m going around District 4, it’s very clear what issues are coming to me that people in District 4 care the most about,” Kenton said. “All those issues are pretty universal — concern about crime, concern about safety, concern about traffic, concern about economic development and jobs. I say it’s incumbent on people to look at our city and say that poverty, race and jobs — those are the main concerns for anyone, I think, on city council. It is incumbent on all of us to keep on raising those issues in every setting we’re in…. I continue to raise them, to hold up the platform and continue to explain when I need to why transparency relates to all these issues.”

Kenton said he would support the establishment of a police complaint review committee with investigative capacity and subpoena power — one of the points of the Democracy Greensboro platform.

“I find almost all elected officials are intimidated by the police,” he said. “They’re the ones with uniforms. They’re the ones with guns. They’re the ones with very strong unions…. We need police, unfortunately. It’s like being a patriot: A good patriot has to stand up and call out his country when it is not living up to certain standards. It’s the same way with the police, and historically city council has not been willing to stand up to the police.”

More to come on mayoral and at-large candidates…