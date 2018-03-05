Inmate at Forsyth County jail falls to his death

A 61-year-old inmate fell to his death from a second-floor housing tier in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Sunday evening.

Forsyth County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brad Stanley said Robin Steven Thomason, 61, either climbed through or went over the top of the railing and fell 12 feet to the floor of the jail’s day room, where sustained a head trauma. The incident took place at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. Stanley said Forsyth County EMS and on-site medical personnel provided medical attention, and Thomason was transported to Baptist Hospital.

Stanley said jail officials have ruled out assault as a factor, but it would be premature to say whether Thomason’s fall was intentional or accidental. The sheriff’s office is conducting an administrative investigation, and Stanley said the State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to conduct an investigation into potential criminal aspects.

Stanley also said it was not unusual for Thomason to be in the area adjacent to the railing; inmates are allowed to leave their rooms and go down to the day room.

Thomason has been incarcerated at the jail since April 7, 2017. He was held on a $20,000 secured bond on a charge of misdemeanor indecent liberties.

