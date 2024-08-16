Featured photo: A headshot of Kristina Singleton from the IRC website.

In February, the Interactive Resource Center’s director, Kristina Singleton, was arrested and charged with four counts of misdemeanor larceny for events that took place between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20 last year.

At the time, many people in the community were critical of both Singleton and the organization she runs, asking questions about leadership, transparency and accountability.

Singleton eventually took a sabbatical from her role.

Now, six months later, Singleton has published a public letter explaining her actions.

“I hope that the act of sharing will encourage a broader conversation on the importance of mental health care – for ourselves and for those in our community,” Singleton writes at the top of the email.

She explains how when the events were first publicized in December, she wanted to offer a public explanation but was advised not to.

“That was a mistake that has led to speculation and distrust,” she states in the letter.

She goes on to explain how she has lived with OCD and depression her whole life and has recently “suffered some deep personal losses” including a divorce that ended a 21-year marriage.

“I was experiencing an extreme amount of stress, lack of sleep and attempting medication changes to address my mental health,” Singleton writes. “I want to be loud and clear that none of this is an excuse. There is no excuse, it is just what happened. I deeply regret my actions.”

She explains how she was charged with “stealing minor items from Target” and that afterwards, she “completed a diversion program, paid a fine, and charges were dismissed.” Singleton goes on to acknowledge that being able to do so is a privilege.

During her sabbatical, she says she completed therapy to address her depression and OCD, “all while receiving the proper monitoring needed to complete [her] medication change safely.”

Now that she’s back at her role as IRC’s director, Singleton states that she returns with a “new understanding of what it feels like to have deeply personal experiences on display to the public. Back with an understanding of how privilege benefits some people over others in our criminal justice system. Back openly and publicly as one of the 57.8 million Americans who has a mental health diagnosis. Back to do the work that matters so much for people experiencing homelessness in our community.”

She then signs off the letter by apologizing for her actions and also stating that she is “so much more than the events of December.”

The letter of explanation and apology comes at a critical time in the IRC’s history. In the past several months, the nonprofit has struggled to obtain adequate funding from the city to continue operations.

On Aug. 5, after a tumultuous few weeks, the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro finally received the funding it needed to continue offering services to people experiencing homelessness. City council voted 9-0 to grant the organization $463,000, which will help fund services for the next six months.

Advocates of the IRC spoke in favor of the center during the Aug. 5 council meeting, stating the important gap that the organization fills in providing vital services to the unhoused community.

Read Singleton’s full letter on the IRC’s Facebook page here.