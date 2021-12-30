Across the U.S. and around the world, interest in deeper explanations of human behavior is rising. Amid widespread anxiety, social division, and a hunger for meaning, the work of Australian biologist Jeremy Griffith is gaining growing international attention. His landmark book FREEDOM: The End Of The Human Condition presents a biological explanation for the human condition that has earned rare, high-level praise from prominent American scientists, psychiatrists, and academics.

Jeremy Griffith’s Breakthrough: Instinct vs. Intellect

Jeremy Griffith explains that around two million years ago, humans developed a fully conscious, reasoning mind. This new intellect had to experiment and search for knowledge – but it unavoidably clashed with our older, gene-based instincts that expected obedient, pre-programmed behaviour.

Using his widely praised “Adam Stork” analogy, Griffith makes the conflict crystal clear: a stork’s instinct tells it to fly south. Its emerging conscious mind decides to try a different direction. Instinct screams “wrong way!” The conscious mind, now under attack, becomes defensive – and the result is anger, ego, alienation, and insecurity. This, Griffith argues, is the true origin of humanity’s troubled, upset state – not original sin or ‘savage instincts’, but a heroic psychological battle as we became fully human.

Why Jeremy Griffith Says the Struggle Can End Now

The revolutionary power of Griffith’s explanation lies in what happens next: once we finally understand that our anger, selfishness, and alienation were the unavoidable side-effects of humanity’s courageous journey toward consciousness, those behaviours lose their psychological reason to exist.

Anger subsides – there’s no historic guilt left to block out or attack.

The need to dominate or prove ourselves fades – we see our conscious journey was necessary and heroic.

Alienation dissolves – the need to block out criticism is replaced by deep self-acceptance and connection with others.

American Experts Call Jeremy Griffith’s Work a Game-Changer

Leading U.S. voices in psychiatry, biology, and anthropology have been unusually direct in their praise:

Professor Harry Prosen, former President of the Canadian Psychiatric Association and former Chair of Psychiatry at the Medical College of Wisconsin: “This book by Australian biologist Jeremy Griffith presents the 11th hour breakthrough biological explanation of the human condition necessary for the psychological rehabilitation and transformation of our species!”

Professor Scott D. Churchill, former Chair of Psychology, University of Dallas: “Nothing Dr. Prosen has said about the immense importance of this book is an exaggeration. This is the book all humans need to read for our collective wellbeing.”

Professor Stuart Hurlbert, Professor Emeritus of Biology, San Diego State University: “I am stunned & honored to have lived to see the coming of ‘Darwin II’… A most phenomenal scientific achievement!”

Professor Walter Hartwig, anthropologist and former Chair, College of Osteopathic Medicine, Touro University, California: “The line of reasoning… accurately accounts for data from the fossil record, from the behavioral ecology of living primates… its scholarly value is comparable to several of the most celebrated publications in biology.”

Professor Patricia Glazebrook, former Chair of Philosophy, Dalhousie University: “Frankly, I am ‘blown away’… The ground-breaking significance of this work is tremendous.”

A Universal Message for Anyone Seeking Answers

Jeremy Griffith’s dignified, science-based defence of the human journey is striking a chord. His work offers a way to understand – and move past – the inner battles many have carried for years.

For readers seeking a deeper understanding of why humans think and behave as we do – and how we can finally be free – Jeremy Griffith’s explanation is well worth exploring.