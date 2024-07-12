Featured photo: Kamala Harris spoke at Dudley High School in Greensboro in July 11. (photo by Carolyn de Berry)

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro on July 11 as part of a national tour to promote the Biden-Harris campaign and spoke out against former President Donald Trump.

This marked the Vice President’s 14th visit to North Carolina since taking office in 2021 and the sixth visit to the Old North State this year. In addition to the Vice President, speakers included state and local officials such as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Deputy Minority Leader State Sen. Gladys Robinson.

The campaign event comes as some Democrats across the country have called for President Biden to step down following a weak debate performance on June 27. Vice President Harris acknowledged in her speech that the Biden-Trump debate was tough for the campaign.

“We all knew that this election would be tough and the past few days have been a reminder that running for President of the United States is never easy, nor should it be,” Harris said. “But one thing that we know about President Joe Biden is that he is a fighter – he is the first to say that when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Harris also highlighted what the campaign believes are the risks of a second Trump presidency. This included sounding the alarm about Project 2025, a collection of right-wing conservative policy proposals.

“So ultimately in this election, we face a question, What kind of country do we want to live in?,” Harris asked. “Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law or a country of chaos, fear and hate?”

Prior to Harris’s arrival at Dudley, a group of protesters gathered near the school to raise awareness about the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Protesters chanted, held signs and interacted with Biden supporters headed to the event.

Some held signs calling for a ceasefire, which the Biden administration finally called for in May, while also wearing keffiyehs and holding Palestinian flags.

In April, the US government passed $17 billion in funding directly for Israel despite the fact that more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed through actions taken by the Israeli government.

Inside the event, Vice President Harris reiterated from inside Dudley High School that another Trump presidency would mean risks for Black communities across the country. The school was the first Black high school built in Guilford County by a segregated school system in 1929.

Gov. Roy Cooper touted the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration as well as accomplishments made under his role as governor. This included the expansion of Medicaid in North Carolina in late 2023.

According to attendees Selvyn and Lydia Jordan, former President Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021 during the U.S. Capitol riots should be what people should be concerned about.

“This is the most consequential election of our lifetime because we are fighting for democracy,” Selvyn Jordan said. “If you’re going to overturn Jan. 6 and try to overthrow the government that is a disqualifying event.”

Despite the recent deluge of media coverage about Biden’s debate and health concerns, Harris signaled at the event that she is confident in the President and their reelection prospects.

“We will continue to fight and we will continue to organize and in November we will win,” Harris said.