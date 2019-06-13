Grading and hauling operator drops plans for north Forsyth landfill

A landfill proposed on the north side of Forsyth County is off the table.

Residents packed a meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Board in April to voice opposition to the project, which would have brought a 41.6-acre landfill for “land clearing” and “inert debris” to a semi-rural area near Germanton.

Gary Roberts, a project planner for the city-county planning department, confirmed to Triad City Beat that the applicant has withdrawn a request for a special use permit to operate the landfill.

A coalition of residents in the area were celebrating the news after opposition leader John S. Young shared it by email on Thursday.

“Party arrangements are underway,” Young said.