This story was first published by Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline

August 22, 2024

A new High Point University/SurveyUSA Poll shows Attorney General Josh Stein, the Democratic nominee for governor, leading Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson by 14 percentage points in North Carolina’s closely watched governor’s race.

The online poll of more than 1,000 North Carolina registered voters found 48 percent favored Stein and 34 percent supporting Robinson. Eighteen percent say they remain undecided.

The High Point Poll comes roughly a week after a New York Times/Sienna College poll showed Stein leading Robinson 49-39 percent.

While Harris’ entry into the presidential race has helped bring new excitement to the Democratic ticket — the poll found that she has now pulled slightly ahead of former President Donald Trump among North Carolina voters 46-45 percent — Robinson has faced questions in recent weeks about a nonprofit led by his wife that was cited for inaccurate reimbursement claims.

Robinson has said the “weaponization of government” is being used to steer the state investigation into his wife’s now closed business.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has described the reviews of the nonprofit — Balanced Nutrition — as routine and federally required.

The Republican gubernatorial nominee has also found himself repeatedly trying to explain comments delivered to a North Carolina church audience on Sunday, June 30 that “some folks need killing.”

This week Robinson was asked about the comment again even as he rolled out his public safety plan.

With the new school year starting, Lt. Gov. Robinson has also faced questions about remarks made during a July event that he would opt the state out of federal education funds in an effort to reduce bureaucracy. The remarks were first reported by WRAL.

North Carolina receives more than $1.6 billion dollars in federal funding.

Justin Parmenter, a veteran Charlotte middle school teacher, told reporters on Thursday that would cripple public schools.

“The majority of that money goes to support our most vulnerable students, who need our help the most,” said Parmenter. “More than $650 million of those dollars goes to supporting lower income students and schools in lower income areas. More than a half a billion goes towards providing nutritious food for students. Another $380 million serve students with special needs,” explained Parmenter.

North Carolina Rep. Lindsey Prather (D-Buncombe) also criticized Robinson’s remarks, noting that without federal funds the state would struggle to find additional resources for classroom teachers, support staff, bus drivers, and school maintenance workers.

You can find crosstabs for the latest High Point University Poll here.

