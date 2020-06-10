So you want to be anti-racist. As a wave of protests for black lives sweeps the nation and swells locally, the term “anti-racist” has become the signaling phrase for how white folks and allies should strive to be. Rather than simply being “not racist,” organizers urge folks to be “anti-racist” because the idea is that everyone is racist because we are part of a racist society, a racist world. So instead, we must actively combat racism, be anti-racist. Here are just a few tools to get you started. Some required reading, watching and ways to support local organizations that are doing the work.

WATCH

READ

(Support local bookstores and libraries if you can!)

Kid friendly texts:

LISTEN

BLACK ORGS/BUSINESSES

Greensboro/Guilford

Black Dollar Blog — list of NC-based black businesses

Greensboro Rising — a local group of black activists who have been organizing protests and action

Anti-racist white folks Facebook group — a Greensboro-based group specifically for white people to get involved and learn more about how to be anti-racist

Guilford For All — a multiethnic advocacy group that fights for racial equality, schools and more

Greensboro Black Lives Matter — a Facebook group and organization that works to develop action locally

Winston-Salem/Forsyth

Want more? Visit here for a more comprehensive anti-racist guide.