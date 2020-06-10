So you want to be anti-racist. As a wave of protests for black lives sweeps the nation and swells locally, the term “anti-racist” has become the signaling phrase for how white folks and allies should strive to be. Rather than simply being “not racist,” organizers urge folks to be “anti-racist” because the idea is that everyone is racist because we are part of a racist society, a racist world. So instead, we must actively combat racism, be anti-racist. Here are just a few tools to get you started. Some required reading, watching and ways to support local organizations that are doing the work.

I Am Not Your Negro - Wikipedia

WATCH

READ

(Support local bookstores and libraries if you can!)

Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas ...

Kid friendly texts:

LISTEN

Intersectionality Matters! on Apple Podcasts

BLACK ORGS/BUSINESSES

Greensboro/Guilford

Winston-Salem/Forsyth

Want more? Visit here for a more comprehensive anti-racist guide.

