When it comes to THC gummies or drinks, you probably already know that strength and dosage are the most important things. But on the same note, you want them to taste good as well. Unfortunately, once they reach the strength they want, most people learn to settle for whatever taste. This common trade-off has long frustrated consumers seeking both potency and enjoyable flavor.

Little Rick takes things further. According to the brand’s popular statement, Little Rick has perfected the taste, so you don’t have to settle. Boosting natural flavors and a blend of high-quality ingredients, people can now expect a full flavor, a clean high and a much better experience.

That being said, let’s take a look at some of the best THC products coming from this brand.

5mg Gummies

5mg THC gummies come in a decent selection with a mild, yet relatively strong dose for beginners. If you haven’t experienced THC effects before, this is probably the best option for you. Of course, based on how you feel, you can adjust the dose later. This option will help beginners start low and build tolerance comfortably.

The mixed fruit option is one of the bestselling items. Like traditional gummies, you’ll get a mix of different gummies, with each flavor in a different color. There are five different flavors in the bag, spread over a few gummies each.

Obviously, once you try the mix, you’ll probably have some favorites as well. At this point, you can choose between raspberry, cherry, watermelon and strawberry. Once again, you’ll find natural flavors that deliver satisfying taste without artificial aftertaste.

10mg Gummies

10mg gummies from Little Rick are considered mid strength alternatives. Just because the 5mg gummies feel a bit mild, it doesn’t mean you should skip to the highest dose, but take them in order. Give the 10mg gummies a shot and see what they feel like before moving on.

Prices are obviously higher (directly proportional to strength), yet you’ll still get a mix of natural ingredients and unique flavors. Good value for money is one of the reasons wherefore Little Rick is so popular. The balance of price, effect, and flavor makes these gummies a preferred choice.

As for the actual flavors, you’ll have the same options as for 5mg gummies. The difference is in the THC strength.

15mg Gummies

15mg THC infused gummies represent the highest strength available from Little Rick. This means each gummy will bring in 15mg of THC, which is more than enough to experience the beneficial effects of THC at its fullest.

Whether you’re looking for a high, some relaxation or help with health problems, 15mg gummies will provide the desired effects in no time. Again, this dose is recommended to those who have experienced THC before, as well as those who felt the effects of 5mg and 10mg gummies to be too low.

In terms of flavors, you’ll have the same ones, regardless of the THC strength. They’re always natural and based on quality ingredients. This consistency ensures product reliability.

How About Drinks?

THC drinks from Little Rick go in a similar direction. In other words, you’ll find three different strengths:

5mg THC

10mg THC

25mg THC

Compared to gummies, THC drinks come with extra strength for the top product, offering 25mg of THC in a single can.

Drinks are legal and natural, but they also taste amazing. The THC kicks in relatively fast, without any side effects. From this point of view, Little Rick’s drinks have been advertised as a great alternative to alcohol. They provide even better effects, taste great and don’t give you a hangover.

Other than that, apart from natural flavors, you’ll also find a mix of other healthy ingredients, such as taurine. The THC is extracted from American-grown hemp, offering access to full-spectrum cannabis.

Moreover, you’ll gain access to Delta 9 THC, which is known for a clean high and numerous health benefits.

Flavors for drinks are just as varied. No matter what strength you go for, you’ll find the following flavors:

Raspberry lemonade for a refreshing, yet fruity punch.

Raspberry coconut for a fresh and clean flavor.

Mint and lime to enjoy a tasty and mild flavor of lime.

Pina, which tastes like a coconut-based cocktail, but with a strong dose of THC.

Both gummies and drinks are low in calories, offering little to no side effects. In fact, that’s why it’s important to start with the lowest dose, regardless of whether you pick THC gummies or THC drinks. Once you assess the effects over your body, you can go for a higher dose if you feel like it.

And a Few Extras

On top of this range, Little Rick provides access to a mood modulator. Based on mushrooms, the modulating product is given as gummies. Not only are they tasty, but they give you the chance to adjust and modulate the high, whether the strength is too low or high. This novel product expands user control over their experience.

Other than that, Little Rick also offers a variety of special offers. For example, those who subscribe will get a decent discount of 20%. You can also check the bundle menu and order in bulk, especially if you’re going to buy more anyway. The more you order, the more you’ll save, of course.

When it comes to bundle buys, try each item individually, just to make sure you actually like the taste, let alone the strength and effects.

Wholesale offers for resellers are also offered. You’ll have to register an account for such offers.

In the end, it’s easy to understand what makes Little Rick a front runner. Not only do you gain access to a few different products in multiple flavors, but you’ll also get a high dose of THC, as well as natural ingredients with plenty of benefits.