So you’ve been inside for days. You’re wearing the same pair of sweatpants you threw on a week ago and your diet is rotating between mac and cheese and peanut-butter sandwiches. You’re already starting to get bored of watching Netflix all day and you suck at Apex Legends. Here’s a way for you to get in some culture without leaving your house. A number of local artists and arts organizations have moved to an online model that encourages creating and enjoying art at home.

GREENSBORO

Shelf Life Art and Supply Co. is creating and selling arts and crafts kits on their website. If you’re local, you can pick up Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you are not, you can have the kits shipped by sending them a message on Facebook. Check out the art kits on Shelf Life’s website.

The Weatherspoon Art Museum is closed for visitors but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy their vast collection of art online. From modern paintings by Picasso to sculptures to photography to Japanese woodblock prints, a majority of the museum’s art can be viewed online for free by visiting weatherspoonartmuseum.org.

The Weatherspoon Art Museum has an extensive online collection for enthusiasts to peruse art.

Greenhill Center for NC Art is hosting virtual storytime along with crafting sessions on YouTube. Their first session featured a reading of “Elmer,” by David McKee, and a paper-weaving activity for kids. Learn more and follow along at greenhillnc.org/masterpiece-Friday.

Triad Stage will be streaming live performances by musicians, actors and more on their Facebook for free. Their first live concert showcased musician Lyn Koonce. Their next event is a yoga session at 5 p.m. today. Follow along on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/triadstage.

The Center for Visual Artists is sending out an arts-focused newsletter Monday through Friday. The email includes a section about a featured artist as well as a tour of a national museum. There’s also an art activity for kids, teens and adults! To sign up for the email, send a message to [email protected].

The Center for Visual Artists’ newsletter includes a section that highlights an artist.

Karen Archia of Public Art Practice has been hosting Facebook and Instagram Live “art breaks” where she does a show-and-tell of her artwork and invites people to send her images via email to [email protected] for collaborations. Follow along and get involved by following Public Art Practice on Facebook and Instagram.

Dane Winkler, a sculpture teacher at UNCG has been organizing artist talks on Instagram. Follow along on Instagram at @dean_dane_dale.

WINSTON-SALEM

Delurk Gallery is still open to the public for now by appointment. Visitors can view art in person, including their fifth annual Kitchen Sink group show. Schedule a visit by sending an email to [email protected] or calling at 336.486.3444.

SECCA has started an arts-related newsletter with a selection of art activities, features on North Carolina artists, and links to free virtual tours offered by museums around the world. Sign up for the newsletter at eepurl.com/clG7Qn.

Piedmont Craftsmen is offering personal online shopping for all of your handmade craft needs. The shop has gifts and goods made from clay, glass, fiber and more. To start shopping, visit their website at piedmontcraftsmen.org. The gallery is also open by appointment. Schedule a visit by calling 336-725-1516 or sending an email to [email protected].

a/perture cinema has begun showing movies online through their website. You can find the movies on the cinema’s website here. They’ll be updating their selections periodically. One ticket costs $12 and helps support the cinema during the outbreak.

The community can support the art house cinema by purchasing tickets to watch select films online.

You can view the Reynolda House’s collection online on their website at reynoldahouse.org/collections and also watch mini documentaries about the museum’s history on their YouTube page.

HIGH POINT

The Arc of High Point is posting daily art prompts on their Facebook page and Instagram @arcofhp_creativearts. One of their prompts encourage visitors to check out the Georgia Aquarium’s live feed of their Ocean Voyager exhibit for inspiration.

The Arc of High Point is doing daily art prompts like this one on their Facebook page.

Theatre Art Galleries is hosting free daily online art classes such as a creating a sketchbook for daily doodles. The organization is also encouraging artists and makers to join their Facebook group for support during this crisis.

Wine and Design of Jamestown is offering take home paint kits that can be picked up at their location in Jamestown. The kit includes a pre-sketched canvas, the required paint colors, paintbrushes, a plate and a color example photo of painting. They will also be hosting Facebook live step-by-step guided classes for those who buy the paint kits. Learn more on their website.

Got suggestions for other local arts organizations that are staying creative during the coronavirus epidemic? Send us an email at [email protected]