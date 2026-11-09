Money worries can cause considerable distress, tension, and upset in a healthy relationship. Financial woes can pressure any married or cohabiting couple, especially if they’re struggling with multiple credit cards, high interest rates, and due dates.

The issues will only add to your stress levels, impact your credit score, and even negatively affect your relationship and mental health. Thankfully, you don’t have to suffer alone or with your partner, as several solutions can help reduce your monthly expenses.

Debt consolidation could be a suitable first step toward a debt-free lifestyle, as it can combine various eligible debts into a single monthly payment. With clear timelines and terms, you will know exactly how much you need to pay and when you need to pay it, helping you take better control of your finances.

If you are a US borrower, here are the best debt consolidation companies for couples to help you manage money together.

What is Joint Debt Consolidation and How Does It Work?

Joint debt consolidation allows couples to combine individual and joint debts into one fixed monthly payment. Both you and your spouse must apply for a loan together, and a lender will assess both credit profiles before approval.

If you qualify for a joint debt consolidation loan, you and your other half are equally responsible for the monthly repayments, even if you break up. A missed payment could, however, negatively affect both of your credit scores.

The Top Debt Consolidation Companies for Couples

Now that you know how joint debt consolidation works, you might wonder which company to turn to for a personal loan. Here are four of the best options to consider for couples:

Achieve

Couples looking to reduce or eliminate debt within a five-year period should visit Achieve. It lets individuals and couples borrow up to $50,000 to quickly pay off multiple debts, with funds sent within 24 hours of approval.

You and your partner don’t need to worry about the check affecting your credit score, as Achieve doesn’t perform an initial hard credit pull to determine your eligibility. It also offers customizable plans to suit your financial circumstances, with terms varying from two to five years. You may also be eligible for potential discounts and monthly savings.

NerdWallet named Achieve the best for joint debt consolidation loans in July 2026. It’s therefore a smart option for couples looking to consolidate their debts and eliminate them within five years.

You are free to apply to Achieve if you have a fair credit history, and the loans include origination fees that you should take into account.

The Achieve GOOD™ app helps you monitor where your money is going, create a smart debt repayment plan, and eliminate your debts at a faster rate. It is a great way to review your finances, assess your progress, and make smarter financial decisions.

Fortunately, Achieve also offers other debt solutions that might be a better fit for your finances and your partner’s, including a home equity line of credit and a debt resolution program.

Upgrade

If you would like to spread the cost over a longer repayment term, Upgrade may be a good fit for you and your partner. Its debt consolidation terms are available from 24 to 84 months, which can help you say goodbye to high-interest debt and secure more manageable monthly repayments.

It will also consider both your credit profile and your partner’s before approving the loan. If you qualify for a joint consolidation loan, you may both receive the funds within one business day after verification.

It is a handy option for those who want to consolidate a small or large number of debts, as you could potentially borrow between $1,000 and $50,000. Like Achieve, you are free to repay the balance at any stage, as you won’t receive a prepayment fee. This means you can reduce interest without worrying about a financial penalty. The Upgrade app also makes it easier to manage your money at home or on the go, helping to improve control of your monthly finances.

There are, of course, some downsides that you and your other half would be wise to consider before applying. For example, Upgrade’s origination fee varies from 1.85% to 9.99% and is deducted from the proceeds of the loan. You may also need to wait up to two weeks for direct creditor payments.

Prosper

Prosper offers a wide variety of loan sizes to complement different couples’ needs, running from as little as $2,000 to $50,000. It also provides flexible repayment terms ranging from two to six years, meaning you could secure a more affordable monthly repayment.

If you are worried about your approval chances, applying with a co-applicant could potentially improve your chances of approval from Prosper. This could even help lower your rate. You and your partner are likely to receive the funds within one business day after verification and approval, too.

Now that you know the pros, it is important to consider its various cons. For instance, you may need to pay fees for late payments, insufficient funds, or check payments. You should also know that you and your partner are jointly liable for the loan, which you must discuss before applying.

OneMain Financial

A brighter financial future is possible with the right debt consolidation provider. OneMain Financial is committed to providing its customers with loans to help people combine their debts into a single, predictable monthly repayment.

Similar to Achieve, it will perform a soft credit check to assess your eligibility and your partner’s for a joint or secured loan. Another benefit is that it considers a wide variety of applicants with varying credit histories, as you don’t need a minimum credit score to apply.

Once approved for a debt consolidation loan, you could receive the funds within one hour of closing if using a bank-issued debit card.

OneMain Financial can also pay creditors directly on your behalf, helping to reduce some of the stress on your shoulders instantly. If you have a problem, you can receive helpful support and guidance online, by phone, or in person at a local branch. For this reason, it is a good pick for customers who would prefer to receive face-to-face help.

One drawback is that its origination fees range from 1% to 10%, depending on your state. You also risk losing your collateral should you fail to make the monthly repayments.

Consider Whether to Apply Together or Solo

It is worth considering whether it is better to apply for a debt consolidation loan together or separately. As every couple’s circumstances are different, you should assess the best method for your finances and relationship.

Why Submit a Joint Application?

A joint debt consolidation application is often a suitable option if you and your partner are fully committed to repaying your debts together. A co-applicant also increases the likelihood of loan approval and a favorable rate. Therefore, it could make more financial sense to apply as a couple. It is also best for those who want to enjoy shared visibility of a loan, helping couples make smarter financial decisions together.

Why Submit a Solo Application?

A joint debt consolidation loan isn’t always the right path for some couples. For example, one partner may not want to apply if most of the debt belongs to their other half. For this reason, they may not want to take on the legal responsibility. Also, if one partner has a great credit score and the other doesn’t, the former could qualify for a loan alone.

What to Consider Before Applying

Before applying, you should sit down with your partner to discuss your finances and responsibilities. For example, you must identify how much money you will each contribute to the fixed monthly repayment and who is responsible for managing and tracking it each month.

You may also have to have some tough and honest conversations about your finances, such as what will happen if your income changes or you break up. It could provide peace of mind that you will financially support each other should the worst happen. After all, you will both be financially responsible for a loan even if the relationship breaks down.

There are also some major factors to consider when choosing between debt consolidation companies. For instance, it is essential to compare:

APR

Fees

The total repayment

Additional features

Support

You must also compare the cost of the monthly repayment to your shared budget to ensure you can afford to make the repayments.

Debt often feels less stressful and easier to manage when couples work together to reduce debt. A debt consolidation loan could be one of many steps toward healthier finances and a happier future. However, it’s important that couples agree on the best approach to reduce debt to avoid conflict and improve their financial health. For this reason, it is best to compare debt consolidation providers and carefully pick the best rates and repayment terms for your specific needs and preferences.