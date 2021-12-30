Media Mister is a site where you can buy followers, views, likes, comments, and other signals for a lot of social platforms. It has been around since 2012 and focuses on clear prices, guarantees, and gradual, steady delivery that looks natural.

This review is simple: what you actually get for your money, with real price examples and what those packages look like in practice.

What Media Mister Actually Is

Media Mister sells social media services for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and 60 plus more platforms.

On each platform, you can buy things like:

Followers

Views and watch time

Likes and reactions

Comments

Shares, retweets, and other boosts

It also has a free services section where you can get free Instagram followers and likes, plus free TikTok and YouTube services.

A few things stand out:

It has been running since 2012 and works with creators, brands, and agencies in many countries.

The site has a big list of one-time packages, monthly plans, and automatic “per post” options for some platforms.

A 30-day money-back guarantee and a 60-day retention guarantee cover every service.

You can contact the team through live chat and email to ask questions before or after you buy.

In the last year or so, a lot of media sites have listed Media Mister as one of the best places to buy Instagram followers, YouTube views, and TikTok followers. It shows up often when people compare trusted providers.

Real Pricing Examples by Platform

Instagram Followers Example

Media Mister is widely known for buying Instagram followers. It offers follower packages with slow, steady delivery and written guarantees.

Recent examples look like this:

Around 1,000 Instagram followers for roughly $20, delivered in 1 to 4 days

Larger follower bundles at higher prices, with options to target certain countries on some packages

When you buy an Instagram follower package, you usually get:

A fixed number of followers added over a few days in a smooth pattern

A 30-day money-back guarantee if the order cannot be finished as promised

A 60-day retention guarantee that covers normal drops in that window

This setup works well if you want a clear bump in followers, protection in writing, and a known time frame.

TikTok Followers Example

Media Mister is also used a lot for TikTok followers. Many reviews point to its steady delivery style and its strong policies.

Real TikTok examples people often share:

About 25 TikTok followers for around $2, delivered over 1–2 days

Around 500 TikTok followers for about $20, often delivered in 4–6 days

Larger orders like 5,000 or 10,000 followers that run into the three-figure range

What you get with TikTok follower packages:

Followers from active-looking accounts that come in slowly over time

Country targeting on many packages, such as followers from Brazil, Russia, and other regions

The same 30-day refund and 60-day retention guarantees applied to this service

This is useful if you want your TikTok growth to match a target region and budget, instead of just one flat global option.

YouTube Views Example

Media Mister also sells YouTube views, and many users treat it as a go-to option for this.

A simple example:

Around 1,000 YouTube views for about $11

What you get with YouTube views:

Views that show up over a set time period, not in one sudden spike

Guarantees for a 30-day refund and a 60-day retention window

If you are pushing a new video and want to give it a stronger start, this type of package can help your content get moving.

X (Twitter) Engagement Example

On X (Twitter), Media Mister offers followers, likes, and retweets.

A common example people share:

Around 100 X Followers for about $7

With these X packages you get:

A clear number of retweets added to your post

The same refund and retention structure as other services

This can be handy when you want to give a key post or thread more reach and a stronger first impression.

Guarantees, Protection, and Support

30-day money-back guarantee

A 30-day money-back guarantee covers every order.

If the service cannot complete the order as promised, you can ask for a refund during that time. This is written in its own policy and highlighted in a lot of public reviews for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube services.

60-day retention (refill) guarantee

There is also a 60-day retention guarantee.

If part of your order drops during those 60 days, Media Mister offers refills according to the rules on the policy page.

Many see this as a key reason they trust Media Mister, because it shows the team expects solid results and is ready to back them up.

Live chat and email support

Support is simple:

Live chat on the site

Email support for more detailed questions

You can use support to:

Check order status

Ask what package size fits your account

Get clarity on delivery time and guarantees

It means you are not guessing alone after you pay.

Delivery Style and Targeting

Gradual delivery

Media Mister focuses on gradual delivery. That means:

Orders start after they are processed, not instantly

Engagement is spread over several hours or days

Larger packages have longer delivery windows

Some public tests show this in detail. For example, a 1,000-follower TikTok order arrived as just over 1,100 followers, with delivery spread over more than a week and not dumped all at once.

This kind of curve looks natural and is easier to blend into real growth.

Country targeting

On certain services, Media Mister lets you choose the country you want.

Examples include:

Instagram followers from specific countries such as the USA, UK, Brazil, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Russia, and others

TikTok follower services that offer packages focused on certain regions

Gender based targeting for specific services

If your brand is local or you want to focus on one main market, this can be more useful than a random global mix.

It also has service pages in other languages, including German(Instagram Follower Kaufen), French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Arabic, so you can review the same pricing, delivery notes, and order steps in your preferred language.

Payments and Security

Media Mister keeps checkout flexible and safe.

Accepted payment methods

Media Mister works with trusted payment gateways. You can pay with major bank cards and with several cryptocurrencies.

In plain terms:

Payment methods are simple. You can pay with major cards. You can also use crypto through CoinPayments.

The site also sometimes offers a 10% discount for paying with cryptocurrency, and it explains how those payments work step by step.

Checkout security

The site uses strong SSL encryption, so your data and payment details are protected.

To place an order, you usually:

Paste your profile URL or content link, such as your Instagram handle or YouTube video link

Choose your package and pay

You do not share your account password for these services, which many buyers like. Reviews often mention this as a key trust point.

Real-World User Experiences

There are many public tests and case studies that show how Media Mister performs.

TikTok follower case studies

Here are two simple TikTok examples that come up often:

One test ordered 1,000 TikTok followers and got around 1,108. Delivery started within a day and finished in a bit over a week.

Other reviews that tested larger orders, like 5,000 followers and up, report that the followers looked active profiles and stayed stable over time.

These stories match what Media Mister promises on its own pages and third-party reviews.

Quick Answers

Is Media Mister legit?

Yes. It has been online since 2012, with clear refund and retention rules. Big media sites often list Media Mister as a trusted store to buy followers and views for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for many creators.

How fast is the delivery?

Delivery usually starts soon after your order is processed and then rolls out over a set time. Small packages take a day or two, while big ones can take several days or longer.

Can you target specific countries?

Yes. Many follower services let you choose a country or region. This is common on TikTok, and Instagram plans that focus on one target market.

Final takeaway

If you want a clear, predictable way to boost your social proof, Media Mister gives you a simple deal.

You know:

How many followers, views, or likes you are buying

Around how long it will take

That there is a 30-day refund and 60-day retention guarantee

That you can pay with cards or crypto and get support if you need help

Used with real content and a steady posting plan, it works as a practical tool to grow your numbers while keeping control over price, speed, and risk.