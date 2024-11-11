This story was first published by by Christine Zhu, NC Newsline on Nov. 11 2024

Following last week’s election, there are five new members of Congress heading to Washington in January from North Carolina.

After heavy redistricting, three Democratic incumbents opted not to seek reelection.

Republicans flipped three seats, resulting in a 10-4 split for the 14-member delegation. Though they differ in some respects, all ten Republicans have expressed support for President-elect Donald Trump.

District 1: Don Davis (D)

U.S. Rep. Don Davis has represented North Carolina’s first congressional district since 2023. It spans the northeastern part of the state.

Running in the state’s only competitive congressional district, Davis narrowly defeated Army veteran Laurie Buckhout to return to Washington.

He has supported increased funding in the Farm Bill for crop insurance and pricing for local farmers, and opposed job cuts at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro.

Davis previously represented Pitt, Wayne, and Greene counties in the North Carolina Senate from 2009 to 2023.

He also served in the Air Force, attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, Central Michigan University, and East Carolina University.

District 2: Deborah Ross (D)

U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross has represented the state’s second district since 2021. The district covers northern Raleigh and surrounding suburbs in Wake County.

A one-time civil rights attorney, she’s a strong supporter of public education and affordable, accessible health care, as well as fighting climate change.

Ross was a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives from 2003 to 2013.

She lives in the Boylan Heights neighborhood in Raleigh. Ross is an attorney who attended Brown University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

District 3: Greg Murphy (R)

U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy has represented North Carolina’s third district since 2019, located on the Atlantic coast.

Murphy is a social conservative who has, among other things, introduced legislation to ban giving federal funds to graduate medical schools that offer diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

He served in the state House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019. During his tenure, he sponsored legislation to combat the opioid epidemic.

Prior to entering politics, Murphy was a urologist. Murphy graduated from Davidson College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

District 4: Valerie Foushee (D)

U.S. Rep. Valerie Foushee has represented the fourth congressional district since 2023. The area covers the central region of the state and is considered the most Democratic in North Carolina.

She is an original co-sponsor of the Medicare for All Act at the federal level, and advocated for expanding Medicaid at the state level.

Foushee was elected to the state House in 2012 and appointed to serve in the Senate in 2013, which she did until 2023.

Foushee graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

District 5: Virginia Foxx (R)

U.S. Rep Virginia Foxx has represented North Carolina’s fifth congressional district since 2005 and is the dean of the congressional delegation. The district covers the central western portion of the state.

During her tenure, Foxx has advocated for stopping birthright citizenship and banning abortion. She objected to certifying the electoral votes from the 2020 election.

She previously served in the state Senate from 1995 to 2005. Foxx holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

District 6: Addison McDowell (R)

Addison McDowell will represent the sixth district, succeeding Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning who opted not to run due to redistricting. The district is located in the north central portion of the state.

McDowell has worked on the campaign for U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson and in constituent services for then-U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.

He’s a Trump-endorsed candidate who says he wants to secure the southern border and defend the Second Amendment.

He attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

District 7: David Rouzer (R)

U.S. Rep. David Rouzer has represented the state’s seventh congressional district since 2015, spanning the southern portion of the state.

An archconservative, Rouzer opposes same-sex marriage. Along with Foxx, he objected against certifying the results of the 2020 election.

He previously represented Johnston and Wayne counties in the state Senate from 2009 to 2013.

Rouzer attended North Carolina State University.

District 8: Mark Harris (R)

Mark Harris will represent the state’s eighth district, succeeding U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who ran for attorney general. The district covers the southern Piedmont area.

Harris describes himself as a “pivotal figure in the pro-life movement.” He also supports school choice.

Harris is a pastor and previously ran unsuccessful bids for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House. His victory in a 2018 congressional primary was overturned because of his campaign’s unlawful scheme to “harvest” absentee ballots.

He holds degrees from Appalachian State University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

District 9: Richard Hudson (R)

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson has held office since 2013. The ninth district, located in south central North Carolina, was previously numbered as the eighth.

He’s the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the party’s campaign arm. Hudson objected to certifying the results of the 2020 election.

He supports banning same-sex marriage and favors repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Hudson graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

District 10: Pat Harrigan (R)

Pat Harrigan will represent the 10th district, succeeding U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry. It’s located in central and western North Carolina.

Harrigan wants the U.S. to become energy independent via domestic oil exploration, fracking, nuclear energy development, and other methods. He opposes abortion and backs the Second Amendment.

He’s a firearms manufacturer and served in the military. Harrigan graduated from the U.S. Military Academy.

District 11: Chuck Edwards (R)

U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards has held office in the 11th district since 2023, representing western North Carolina.

Edwards temporarily suspended his campaign in order to focus on recovery efforts in his district following Hurricane Helene. He promised during his victory speech to bring more recognition to the western portion of the state. Though he is a conservative, Edwards is not regarded as being as far to the right as some other GOP delegation members.

He was previously in the state Senate from 2016 to 2023. Edwards attended Blue Ridge Community College.

District 12: Alma Adams (D)

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams has held the 14th congressional seat since 2014, covering northern and eastern portions of Charlotte and surrounding areas.

She supports reproductive freedom, strengthening the middle class and has sponsored progressive policy proposals on an array of issues throughout her tenure in Congress.

Adams was appointed to the state House in 1994 and served until 2014. She holds degrees from North Carolina A&T State University and Ohio State University.

District 13: Brad Knott (R)

Brad Knott will represent North Carolina’s 13th district, covering the central area of the state. He’ll succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Wiley Nickel.

Knott, an attorney, is a Trump-endorsed candidate who opposes abortion. He supports securing the border and funding police.

He considers himself a lifelong Eastern North Carolinian and is a quadruplet.

Knott graduated from Baylor University and Wake Forest University.

District 14: Tim Moore (R)

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore will represent the 14th district, succeeding Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson, who won a bid for attorney general. The district spans areas near Charlotte.

Moore, an attorney, has served in the House since 2003 and been speaker since 2015. During his time at the legislature, Moore supported outlawing sanctuary cities in North Carolina and enacting a law for voters to present a photo identification at the polls. Moore also oversaw the enactment of new restrictions on abortion.

He attended Campbell University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Oklahoma City University.

