It’s a day most music fans will never forget. On this day in 1990, pop duo Milli Vanilli was stripped of its “Best New Artist” Grammy music award. The “singers,” were caught lip syncing during an MTV performance in which the recording of the song, “Girl You Know It’s True,” began to skip, causing member Rob Pilatus to run off stage. It was then revealed by Chuck Phillips of the LA Times the two didn’t sing on their records at all. Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus were models hired to be the faces of Milli Vanilli as the actual singers did not have “the look.” They were pretty much there to look good, which ultimately caused their downfall.

THURSDAY Nov. 19

Arts Alive! Virtual Showcase @ Centennial Station (HP) 7 p.m.

The High Points Council and its affiliates are presenting a virtual showcase of the arts featuring performances by the High Point Ballet and John Coltrane Jazz Workshop. The event will be livestreamed from Centennial Station on the Council’s Facebook page.

Speaking Our Piece: A Legacy of Healing, Rebirth & Leadership @ Greensboro History Museum (GSO) 7 p.m.

Smithsonian Affiliations is hosting a Zoom discussion about activism, expression and healing, followed by a post-program discussion hosted by GSO History Museum. Visit the event page for more information and registration links to the Smithsonian Affiliations program and the post-program discussion.

FRIDAY Nov. 20

Ri-ˈnü [renew] Moss Art Exhibition @ Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts (W-S) 9 a.m.

The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County in partnership with artist Mona King present an exhibition of moss art and nature-inspired installations. This exhibition, located in the Arboreal Gallery, is free and will be available until Jan. 3. Visit the event page for more info.

One-Year Anniversary Weekend @ Oden Brewing Company (GSO) 5 p.m.

Join Oden Brewing Company as they celebrate their one-year anniversary with live music, great beer and food trucks all weekend long. This day features the Bandito Burrito food truck and live music by Gipsy Danger.

The Blue Death @ the Little Theater of Winston-Salem (W-S) 7:30 p.m.

The LTWS presents The Blue Death, a new docudrama by local playwright Bill Cissna. The virtual play will show on the theater’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. The play will be presented at no cost, but donations are requested.

SATURDAY Nov. 21

Blacksmith Demonstration @ High Point Museum (HP) 10 a.m.

Stop by High Point Museum to view a costumed blacksmith in action as he crafts various iron pieces. The educational opportunity is free and great for all ages.

One-Year Anniversary and Adoption Fair @ Purr Life Luxury Cat Resort & Grooming (GSO) 1 p.m.

Stop by Purr Life for a tour of the boarding area, refreshments and goodie bags. Triad Independent Cat Rescue will be in attendance with kittens ready for adoption.

A Danksgiving Dinner @ Hempress Farms (W-S) 7 p.m.

Hempress Farms and Chef Vaughn Williams from Urbana Catering Concepts/Herbana are hosting a fine dining experience, serving luxury, handcrafted items infused with CBD which can be medically beneficial for the body. To learn more or confirm your reservation, visit the event page.

SUNDAY Nov. 22

S. Carter Designs Trunk Show @ the Sherrod (HP) 9 a.m.

Get some Christmas shopping done with S. Carter Designs. The Atlanta-based, mother daughter team creates high-end, unique jewelry inspired by exotic patterns found in the wild.

20/20/20 @ the Historic Magnolia House (GSO) 10 a.m.

O2 Fitness is bringing you the ultimate full-body workout. Sayaka’s class includes 20 minutes of cardio, 20 minutes of strength training and 20 minutes of yoga. For more information, visit the event page.

Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra @ Tanger Center (GSO) 6 p.m.

Each of GSYO’s three ensembles — the Youth Orchestra, Youth Philharmonic and Youth Strings — present a livestreamed performance from the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts via the GSYO’s YouTube channel. The performance will also be broadcast in LeBauer Park.