This story was originally published by Stacker.
Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.
In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.
When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?
But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Piedmont Triad International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.
Read on to find out if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow Piedmont Triad International travelers.
Canva
#11. St Pete Clearwater International (St. Petersburg, FL)
– Passengers: 15,084 (1.7% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. Allegiant Air: 15,084
Vladimir Mucibabic // Shutterstock
#10. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)
– Passengers: 20,204 (2.3% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. Endeavor Air: 20,137
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Miami International (Miami, FL)
– Passengers: 24,287 (2.8% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. Envoy Air: 24,113
— #2. Global Crossing Airlines: 174
Andrew J Simcox // Shutterstock
#8. Philadelphia International (Philadelphia, PA)
– Passengers: 33,243 (3.8% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. Piedmont Airlines: 33,014
— #2. PSA Airlines: 229
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#7. Ronald Reagan Washington National (Washington, DC)
– Passengers: 40,701 (4.6% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. PSA Airlines: 32,075
— #2. Republic Airline: 7,396
— #3. Envoy Air: 668
Canva
#6. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)
– Passengers: 54,241 (6.2% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. Republic Airline: 53,087
— #2. GoJet Airlines LLC d/b/a United Express: 1,074
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#5. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)
– Passengers: 69,556 (7.9% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. Air Wisconsin Airlines Corp: 27,923
— #2. Envoy Air: 24,387
— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 11,059
Canva
#4. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)
– Passengers: 91,287 (10.4% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. American Airlines: 86,457
— #2. Envoy Air: 4,830
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#3. LaGuardia (New York, NY)
– Passengers: 96,806 (11.0% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. Endeavor Air: 53,691
— #2. Republic Airline: 43,114
Canva
#2. Charlotte Douglas International (Charlotte, NC)
– Passengers: 166,356 (18.9% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. American Airlines: 88,419
— #2. PSA Airlines: 66,285
— #3. Piedmont Airlines: 10,953
Canva
#1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)
– Passengers: 252,108 (28.7% of all passengers)
– Top carriers:
— #1. Delta Air Lines: 249,946
— #2. Endeavor Air: 2,162
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply