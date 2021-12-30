Image by Yun Zhu on Canva

Relocating to a new city is an exciting leap, but it can also be overwhelming. It comes with a lot of additional baggage, such as figuring out your commute to unpacking your boxes; there’s a lot to manage. One of the biggest hurdles is finding someone to live with who doesn’t make you want to retreat back to your hometown. It doesn’t matter what your reasons for moving are, be it for work, school, or just a fresh start, finding the right roommate can make or break this experience.

Thankfully, with a little preparation and the right resources, you can find a great roommate quickly, even in a city you’re completely new to. Here’s how to do it.

Know What You Want (and What You Don’t)

Before you start scrolling through listings or sending out messages, take a moment to think about what you actually want in a roommate. Are you a night owl or an early riser? Do you need quiet at night or don’t mind a bit of chaos? Are you tidy, or is a little mess no big deal?

While you don’t necessarily need to find your soulmate, you do need someone whose lifestyle doesn’t clash with yours. Writing down a list of deal-breakers and must-haves can help keep your search easier and save time in the long run.

Use a Roommate-Finding Platform

Gone are the days of pinning notes to coffee shop corkboards or blindly trusting classified ads. Now, apps and websites exist solely to connect people who are looking to share homes. And with this, things are getting a whole lot easier.

Instead of relying on general housing sites, choose one that focuses specifically on shared living. For example, if you’re moving to the West Coast, this Spare Room page for Los Angeles lets you browse listings from people who already have a room and are looking for someone just like you. You can also create a profile so potential roommates can find you. It’s fast, easy, and tailored to your needs.

Make a Strong Profile

If the platform allows you to create a profile, don’t skip this step. This is your first impression, so treat it like a mini bio. Include a recent photo, a bit about your lifestyle, what you’re looking for in a living situation, and your budget.

The more specific you are, the better your chances of finding a good match. Mention your typical schedule, whether you work from home, and your ideal household vibe. Don’t be afraid to let your personality shine a bit; people want to live with someone they can get along with.

Trust Your Gut in Conversations

Once you start chatting with potential roommates, pay attention to how the conversation flows. Are they responsive and respectful? Do they ask thoughtful questions about you, or only talk about themselves?

Don’t be afraid to ask the hard questions: What’s their approach to cleaning? How do they handle paying bills? Do they often host friends? It might feel awkward, but these are the things that affect daily life. A quick call or video chat can also help you get a better read on their vibe before committing to anything.

Consider Compatibility Beyond Interests

Sure, it’s cool if you both love hiking or binge-watching true crime documentaries, but compatibility goes beyond shared hobbies. Think about lifestyle habits like sleeping patterns, guests, noise levels, and cleanliness, which are all important.

Someone might seem like a fun hangout buddy, but if their idea of being clean is wildly different from yours, it could lead to tension down the line. Aim for someone whose habits and expectations line up with yours, even if you don’t have all the same interests.

Look at the Whole Package

When browsing listings, it can be tempting to jump on the first apartment with exposed brick and a rooftop view. But remember: the space is only part of the equation. A great apartment with a terrible roommate can make life miserable. A decent apartment with a respectful, easygoing roommate can feel like home.

Take your time weighing the full picture, including the location, the vibe of the apartment, and the dynamic with your future roommate. If something feels off, it’s okay to keep looking.

Be Ready to Move Quickly

In competitive cities, good rooms (and great roommates) get snapped up fast. Have your references, budget, and any needed documents ready to go so you can act quickly when you find the right fit.

Also, stay active. Check your messages, respond promptly, and keep conversations going. The more engaged you are, the faster you’ll find the right situation.

Have a Backup Plan

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, your top option might fall through. That’s okay and it happens to everyone. Having a short-term backup plan, like a temporary sublet or staying with a friend, can ease the pressure and give you more time to find the right long-term fit.

Final Thoughts

Moving to a new city can feel like a big leap, but finding the right roommate doesn’t have to be stressful. With a clear idea of what you want, a thoughtful profile, and the help of the right platform, you can connect with someone who turns your new place into a true home. So take a deep breath, put yourself out there, and remember: your ideal roommate might be just a click away.