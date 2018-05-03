A New-Age Chophouse

First there was the Downtown Brewpub, creating a beacon at the corner of Elm and McGee that jump-started development in the district. Then came the Production Brewery on Gate City, which kept up with the demand for Natty’s growing stable of beers. Now Natty Greene’s has made an evolution… to historic Revolution Mill near Irving Park and Dunleith, just a couple miles from downtown Greensboro.

Here, co-owner Kayne Fisher has crafted an entire restaurant devoted to the culture of local beer, local food and local flavor. Located inside the carpentry shop of what was once the city’s most productive mill, the Kitchen + Market represents the pinnacle of the Natty’s movement.

Kayne calls it a “new-age chophouse” that emphasizes the connection between the diner and the meal. But the cheese boards, small plates and butcher’s selections of chops and cuts have been gaining notice. Others come for the Deck, a 5,000-square-foot outdoor space with dining and lounge areas, overlooking a man-made pond, or the leather couches and conversation pits in the upstairs Mezzanine bar.

It’s an entire collection of new experiences at Revolution Mill, that are still unmistakably Natty’s.

THE BUTCHER

Days start early at the Kitchen + Market, when in-house butcher Taylor Armstrong arrives near dawn to prep with the day’s meat: Beef, pork, chicken, fish — it’s all on the menu, as well as house-made sausage and cured meats. And the meat in the market is the very same product that is served at the table. Every morsel has been chopped, stuffed, smoked, cured or ground on the premises.

BAKER

Scratch cooking means baking bread, crackers, and everything else served in the dining room and available in the Market. Desserts, too, are baked fresh daily in the house ovens, with selections that change with the seasons.

BEERMAKER

Natty Greene’s beer has been the standard-bearer in the Triad since the downtown Greensboro brewpub opened in 2004, the first in an explosion that has changed the industry. Now Natty’s beers are available throughout North Carolina, both its legendary core beers and vibrant seasonal menu. And, of course, here at the Kitchen + Market.

HOW A STEAK IS MADE AT THE KITCHEN + MARKET

