Featured photo: Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Greensboro, NC on July 11, 2024. (photo by Carolyn de Berry)

This story was first published by NC Newsline on July 21 by Rob Schofield.

While some Democratic politicians and Democratic National Convention delegates have not immediately jumped on the Kamala Harris bandwagon in the aftermath Sunday’s startling announcement by President Biden that he is stepping aside and endorsing the Vice President to take his place at the top of the ticket, that isn’t the case in North Carolina.

In a statement distributed Sunday evening, state Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton announced that the state’s entire delegation to next month’s party convention had voted during an emergency meeting to endorse Harris. This is from her statement:

“Our DNC Delegation is thrilled to announce that we unanimously endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next President of the United States. This November it’ll be a prosecutor going up against a felon. It will be experience going up against extremism. We know that with the infrastructure and the organizing powerhouse we have spent years building, North Carolina will send VP Harris to the Oval Office.”

Like so many other Democrats across the country, the statement also lauded and thanked President Biden for his service:

“North Carolina Democrats are deeply thankful to Joe Biden. He is a true public servant and history will know him as being one of the most consequential and legislatively successful presidents in our nation’s history. During his administration, President Biden made historic investments in people – from our jobs, to our health care, to our infrastructure. As always, he has been a champion of our Democratic belief that every American in every community deserves to thrive.”

A state party leader weighs in

In an interview with NC Newsline shortly after the statement was released, the party’s Second Vice Chair, Dr. Kimberly Hardy, an Associate Professor at Fayetteville State University and former state House candidate, echoed the sentiments expressed in the statement — calling it both a bittersweet day for party members who feel a deep affection for Biden, but also one in which the party received a big jolt of new energy.

North Carolina Democratic Party Second Vice Chair, Dr. Kimberly Hardy (Photo: https://www.ncdp.org/)

Describing Harris as a leader who is “built and ready for this moment” and “someone who is exactly what you see,” Hardy said the vice president has proven herself over the past three-and-a-half years as a person who is more than ready to lead the nation.

When asked whether the U.S. is ready for the kind of historic presidency that electing a woman of color would represent, Hardy said she believes the nation has indeed reached that point. While acknowledging that misogyny and racism continue to plague the nation — something that Hardy said was more than evident in the campaign of Donald Trump — she also observed that the presidencies and campaigns of both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton had done much bring about “incremental progress” and gradually prepare the nation for a Harris presidency.

That, she said, in combination with Harris being “immensely qualified” can and should make the difference. Individuals can be good leaders and good candidates “whether they’re in heels or flats,” said Hardy.

Hardy also quickly disparaged and dismissed the idea floated by some GOP politicians that Biden’s decision to withdraw somehow indicates that he is not fit to complete his term. As a trained social worker who has worked with elderly clients, Hardy said it’s patently clear that Biden is not suffering from any disability that would prevent him from completing his term.

Hardy described the calls for Biden to resign as a “desperate” political move by a party that had premised its entire campaign on attacking the President and that has no idea “how to pivot” to facing Harris. Hardy added that she was especially looking forward to a Harris-Trump debate, though she expressed concern that Trump might find a way to avoid such match-up.

As for the prospects of Gov. Roy Cooper possibly joining Harris as his running mate, as has been mentioned in some circles, Hardy expressed excitement at the idea and said there is “a strong argument” for it — noting that Harris and Cooper have a friendship that goes back many years to the time during which they served as California and North Carolina attorneys general. In the end, however, Hardy said the decision is Harris’s to make and that she was confident Democrats would unite behind whomever she chooses.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Chicago from August 19-22.