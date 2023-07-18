This story was originally published by NC Newsline, story by Lynn Bonner
Student IDs from all UNC system universities meet state requirements that allow them to be used for voting, according to information the state Board of Elections released Monday.
Most of the community colleges, private universities, charter schools, and local governments that asked the state elections board to approve their student and/or employee IDs for voting use received the okay. Six institutional IDs were not approved because they lacked expiration dates, according to a Board of Elections press release.
Voters will be asked to show photo identification starting with this year’s municipal elections.
Drivers licenses, state ID issued through the DMV, and other forms of identification are acceptable under the law. Universities, school districts, charter schools, and governments were able to ask the state elections board to allow their student IDs and employee IDs to be used to vote.
Voters who do not have accepted forms of identification may fill out an “ID Exception form” to cast a ballot.
The college and employer IDs approved this month will be good through the 2024 election.
Institutions that did not have their IDs approved this year will be able to apply next year.
Here’s the list of the identification cards the elections board approved:
Appalachian State University: Student and Employee
Bennett College: Student
Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute: Student
Caldwell County Government: Employee
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office: Employee
Cape Fear Community College: Student and Employee
Central Carolina Academy in Lee County: Employee
Chatham Charter School: Employee
Cleveland Community College: Student
College of the Albemarle: Student
Davidson College: Student (CatCard) and Student Voter Photo Identification
Duke University: Duke Student Voter ID Card
Durham County Government: Employee
Durham Technical Community College: Student
East Carolina University: Student and Employee
Edgecombe Community College: Student
Elizabeth City State University: Student
Elon University: Student
Envision Science Academy: Employee
Fayetteville State University: Student and Employee
Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington: Employee
Graham County Government: Employee
Greene County Government: Employee
Halifax Community College: Student and Employee
Haywood Community College: Student
Isothermal Community College: Student, including REaCH student Early College IDs
Johnson C. Smith University: Student
KIPP Gaston Primary School: Employee
KIPP Gaston Middle School: Employee
KIPP Gaston Pride High School: Employee
KIPP Halifax College Preparatory: Employee
KIPP Durham Middle School: Employee
KIPP Durham Elementary School: Employee
KIPP Change Academy: Employee
KIPP Academy Charlotte: Employee
Lake Norman Charter: Employee
Lees-McRae College: Student
Lenoir-Rhyne University: Student
Livingstone College : Student
Mars Hills University: Student
McDowell Technical Community College: Student and Employee
Meredith College: Student
Methodist University: Student
Mid-Atlantic Christian University: Student
Mina Charter School of Lee County: Employee
NC Agricultural & Technical University: Student and Employee
NC Central University: Student and Employee
North Carolina General Assembly: Employee
North Carolina School for the Deaf (Burke County): Employee
NC State University: Student and Employee
Onslow County Government: Employee
Orange County Government: Employee
Pfeiffer University: Student
Pitt County Government: Employee
Polk County Government: Employee
Queens University of Charlotte: Student
Richmond County Schools: Employee
Roanoke-Chowan Community College: Student
Robeson Community College: Student, including Early College student IDs
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Student and Employee
Shaw University: Student
St. Andrews University: Student
Saint Augustine’s College: Student
UNC-Asheville: Student and Employee
UNC-Chapel Hill: Student and Employee
UNC-Charlotte Physical ID Card: Student and Employee
UNC-Greensboro: Student and Employee
UNC-Pembroke: Student and Employee
UNC School of the Arts: Student and Employee
UNC- Wilmington: Student and Employee
Wake Forest University: Student (Deacon OneCard) and Student Voter Identification Card Warren County Government: Employee
Warren Wilson College: Student
Washington Montessori Public Charter School: Employee
Wayne Community College: Student, including Early/Middle College student ID
Western Carolina University: Student and Employee
Wingate University: Student
Winston-Salem State University: Student and Employee
