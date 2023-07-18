This story was originally published by NC Newsline, story by Lynn Bonner

Student IDs from all UNC system universities meet state requirements that allow them to be used for voting, according to information the state Board of Elections released Monday. 

Most of the community colleges, private universities, charter schools, and local governments that asked the state elections board to approve their student and/or employee IDs for voting use received the okay. Six institutional IDs were not approved because they lacked expiration dates, according to a Board of Elections press release. 

Voters will be asked to show photo identification starting with this year’s municipal elections. 

Drivers licenses, state ID issued through the DMV, and other forms of identification are acceptable under the law. Universities, school districts, charter schools, and governments were able to ask the state elections board to allow their student IDs and employee IDs to be used to vote.  

Voters who do not have accepted forms of identification may fill out an “ID Exception form” to cast a ballot. 

The college and employer IDs approved this month will be good through the 2024 election. 

Institutions that did not have their IDs approved this year will be able to apply next year.

Here’s the list of the identification cards the elections board approved: 

Appalachian State University: Student and Employee 

Bennett College: Student 

Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute: Student

Caldwell County Government: Employee 

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office: Employee

Cape Fear Community College: Student and Employee 

Central Carolina Academy in Lee County: Employee 

Chatham Charter School: Employee 

Cleveland Community College: Student 

College of the Albemarle: Student 

Davidson College: Student (CatCard) and Student Voter Photo Identification

Duke University: Duke Student Voter ID Card 

Durham County Government: Employee 

Durham Technical Community College: Student 

East Carolina University:  Student and Employee 

Edgecombe Community College: Student 

Elizabeth City State University:  Student 

Elon University: Student 

Envision Science Academy: Employee 

Fayetteville State University: Student and Employee 

Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington: Employee 

Graham County Government: Employee 

Greene County Government: Employee 

Halifax Community College: Student and Employee 

Haywood Community College: Student 

Isothermal Community College: Student, including REaCH student Early College IDs 

Johnson C. Smith University: Student 

KIPP Gaston Primary School: Employee 

KIPP Gaston Middle School: Employee 

KIPP Gaston Pride High School: Employee 

KIPP Halifax College Preparatory: Employee 

KIPP Durham Middle School: Employee 

KIPP Durham Elementary School: Employee 

KIPP Change Academy: Employee 

KIPP Academy Charlotte:  Employee 

Lake Norman Charter:  Employee 

Lees-McRae College: Student 

Lenoir-Rhyne University: Student 

Livingstone College : Student 

Mars Hills University: Student 

McDowell Technical Community College: Student and Employee 

Meredith College: Student 

Methodist University: Student

Mid-Atlantic Christian University: Student 

Mina Charter School of Lee County: Employee

NC Agricultural & Technical University: Student and Employee 

NC Central University: Student and Employee 

North Carolina General Assembly: Employee 

North Carolina School for the Deaf (Burke County): Employee 

NC State University: Student and Employee 

Onslow County Government: Employee 

Orange County Government: Employee

Pfeiffer University: Student 

Pitt County Government: Employee

Polk County Government: Employee 

Queens University of Charlotte: Student 

Richmond County Schools: Employee 

Roanoke-Chowan Community College: Student 

Robeson Community College: Student, including Early College student IDs 

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Student and Employee

Shaw University: Student 

St. Andrews University: Student 

Saint Augustine’s College: Student

UNC-Asheville:  Student and Employee 

UNC-Chapel Hill: Student and Employee 

UNC-Charlotte Physical ID Card: Student and Employee 

UNC-Greensboro: Student and Employee 

UNC-Pembroke: Student and Employee 

UNC School of the Arts: Student and Employee 

UNC- Wilmington: Student and Employee 

Wake Forest University: Student (Deacon OneCard) and Student Voter Identification Card Warren County Government: Employee 

Warren Wilson College: Student 

Washington Montessori Public Charter School: Employee 

Wayne Community College: Student, including Early/Middle College student ID

Western Carolina University: Student and Employee 

Wingate University: Student 

Winston-Salem State University: Student and Employee

