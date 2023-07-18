This story was originally published by NC Newsline, story by Lynn Bonner

Student IDs from all UNC system universities meet state requirements that allow them to be used for voting, according to information the state Board of Elections released Monday.

Most of the community colleges, private universities, charter schools, and local governments that asked the state elections board to approve their student and/or employee IDs for voting use received the okay. Six institutional IDs were not approved because they lacked expiration dates, according to a Board of Elections press release.

Voters will be asked to show photo identification starting with this year’s municipal elections.

Drivers licenses, state ID issued through the DMV, and other forms of identification are acceptable under the law. Universities, school districts, charter schools, and governments were able to ask the state elections board to allow their student IDs and employee IDs to be used to vote.

Voters who do not have accepted forms of identification may fill out an “ID Exception form” to cast a ballot.

The college and employer IDs approved this month will be good through the 2024 election.

Institutions that did not have their IDs approved this year will be able to apply next year.

Here’s the list of the identification cards the elections board approved:

Appalachian State University: Student and Employee

Bennett College: Student

Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute: Student

Caldwell County Government: Employee

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office: Employee

Cape Fear Community College: Student and Employee

Central Carolina Academy in Lee County: Employee

Chatham Charter School: Employee

Cleveland Community College: Student

College of the Albemarle: Student

Davidson College: Student (CatCard) and Student Voter Photo Identification

Duke University: Duke Student Voter ID Card

Durham County Government: Employee

Durham Technical Community College: Student

East Carolina University: Student and Employee

Edgecombe Community College: Student

Elizabeth City State University: Student

Elon University: Student

Envision Science Academy: Employee

Fayetteville State University: Student and Employee

Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington: Employee

Graham County Government: Employee

Greene County Government: Employee

Halifax Community College: Student and Employee

Haywood Community College: Student

Isothermal Community College: Student, including REaCH student Early College IDs

Johnson C. Smith University: Student

KIPP Gaston Primary School: Employee

KIPP Gaston Middle School: Employee

KIPP Gaston Pride High School: Employee

KIPP Halifax College Preparatory: Employee

KIPP Durham Middle School: Employee

KIPP Durham Elementary School: Employee

KIPP Change Academy: Employee

KIPP Academy Charlotte: Employee

Lake Norman Charter: Employee

Lees-McRae College: Student

Lenoir-Rhyne University: Student

Livingstone College : Student

Mars Hills University: Student

McDowell Technical Community College: Student and Employee

Meredith College: Student

Methodist University: Student

Mid-Atlantic Christian University: Student

Mina Charter School of Lee County: Employee

NC Agricultural & Technical University: Student and Employee

NC Central University: Student and Employee

North Carolina General Assembly: Employee

North Carolina School for the Deaf (Burke County): Employee

NC State University: Student and Employee

Onslow County Government: Employee

Orange County Government: Employee

Pfeiffer University: Student

Pitt County Government: Employee



Polk County Government: Employee

Queens University of Charlotte: Student

Richmond County Schools: Employee

Roanoke-Chowan Community College: Student

Robeson Community College: Student, including Early College student IDs

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Student and Employee

Shaw University: Student

St. Andrews University: Student

Saint Augustine’s College: Student

UNC-Asheville: Student and Employee

UNC-Chapel Hill: Student and Employee

UNC-Charlotte Physical ID Card: Student and Employee

UNC-Greensboro: Student and Employee

UNC-Pembroke: Student and Employee

UNC School of the Arts: Student and Employee

UNC- Wilmington: Student and Employee

Wake Forest University: Student (Deacon OneCard) and Student Voter Identification Card Warren County Government: Employee

Warren Wilson College: Student

Washington Montessori Public Charter School: Employee

Wayne Community College: Student, including Early/Middle College student ID

Western Carolina University: Student and Employee

Wingate University: Student

Winston-Salem State University: Student and Employee

NC Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. NC Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Rob Schofield for questions: [email protected]. Follow NC Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

