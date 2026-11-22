North Carolina’s new law will cap kiosk fees, require fraud screening and give some victims a path to refunds beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Special to Triad City Beat | November 22, 2026

GREENSBORO — From across a convenience store, a Bitcoin ATM looks like any other machine: a screen, a slot for cash, a few promises about moving money in seconds. That is the appeal, and it is also the problem. Once the cryptocurrency leaves for another wallet, there is usually no getting it back.

North Carolinians lost $13 million to scams involving cryptocurrency kiosks in 2025, according to WECT reporting. The machines are a familiar sight in stores across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, which puts the Triad squarely in the path of the state’s attempt to slow them down.

The Virtual Currency Kiosk Consumer Protection Act, signed in July, takes effect Jan. 1, 2027. It licenses operators, caps what they can charge, limits how much customers can send, and builds a fraud check into the transaction itself — one that can stop a payment before it leaves.

CryptoVantage, which tracks kiosk fees and regulation, went through the statute with a narrow question in mind: what will a person standing at one of these machines actually notice? The short answer is friction, and not much of it — but at a machine built for speed, small amounts go a long way.

The scam usually starts with a phone call

Most kiosk fraud does not begin at the machine. It begins with a call, a text, a pop-up or a message on social media.

The person on the other end claims to work for a bank, a utility, a police department or a government agency. In the investment version, they promise improbable returns and hand over a wallet address to fund.

The common thread is pressure. Withdraw the cash, feed it into the machine, do it now — before the mark has time to check the story.

The law tries to break that sequence. Before each transaction, a kiosk must display a warning describing common scam scenarios, then ask the customer whether the warning applies to their situation. If the answer is yes, the machine has to stop. There is no skip button. The warning stays on screen for at least 10 seconds.

Ten seconds is not much. In a scam built on urgency, it is the first moment anyone has been invited to doubt the story. Attorney General Jeff Jackson made a version of that point in an April warning about online investment fraud: “No legitimate investment should require you to act immediately.”

A 12 percent ceiling on the price

Kiosk pricing is rarely one number. Operators typically stack an operator fee on top of an exchange-rate spread, which means a machine can hand back noticeably less cryptocurrency than the customer thinks they bought.

Beginning in January, the total of those charges — spread included — cannot exceed 12 percent of the cryptocurrency’s dollar value. Operators also have to disclose the fee, the exchange rate and the spread before the transaction runs.

That is where people get lost: a service charge is not the same thing as a network fee. CryptoVantage’s breakdown of crypto transaction fees separates what a service charges from what the blockchain charges to move a transfer. At a kiosk, the two numbers that matter are the market value of what you are buying and how much of it actually arrives.

Triad City Beat has reported on how quickly these machines spread across the region. The disclosure rules should at least make the comparison visible in the room: cash going in one side, delivered value coming out the other.

Forty-eight hours before the money moves

The law treats new customers differently from regulars, and the difference is mostly delay.

For the first 30 days with an operator, a customer is capped at $2,000 a day. After that the ceiling rises to $5,000.

There is a second brake in the first week. If a customer’s first transaction happened within the previous seven days, every transaction must be held for 48 hours. The operator can accept the request and record the details, but it cannot send the cryptocurrency until the hold ends.

That delay runs straight into the scammer’s schedule. Someone demanding payment in the next hour cannot collect it from a first-time customer. The customer gets two days to call a relative, a bank, or the agency the caller claimed to represent.

Operators also have to staff live customer service whenever their kiosks are open, post a toll-free number on the machine or its screens, and issue receipts that name the operator, list the fees and rate, and spell out the refund policy.

Refunds exist. They are not automatic.

The law creates a refund route, not a reversal button.

A first-time customer can recover the full amount deposited if the transaction is reported to the state Commissioner of Banks within 30 days and the commissioner determines it was fraudulent. An established customer can recover the operator’s fees under similar conditions, but not necessarily the money that was sent.

Anyone who catches the mistake before the transaction completes can cancel for a full, immediate refund. Once the cryptocurrency has reached another wallet, the options narrow quickly.

Which is why the paper matters. Anyone who suspects a scam should keep the receipt, the transaction identification, the wallet address and the messages that set up the payment. Reports can also go to local law enforcement and to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The commissioner still has to write the procedures that decide when a transaction counts as fraudulent. Those rules are due before January, and they will determine how much the refund provision is worth in practice.

What actually changes at the screen

For most people, the visible changes will be modest: longer warnings, more questions, clearer fee numbers and, for first-timers, a wait before anything moves.

The law does not ban kiosks. It puts operators under the supervision of the Office of the Commissioner of Banks, requires anti-fraud policies and software that flags wallet addresses linked to fraud, and leaves cities and counties free to restrict where machines can sit through zoning.

The machines will still turn cash into crypto in minutes, and they will still be dangerous when a stranger is steering the transaction. CryptoVantage’s consumer guides carry the longer version of the checklist; the short one fits on a sticky note: who asked for this payment, what did they ask for, and would they take any other form of it?

If the answer involves a government official, a police officer, a utility representative or an investment adviser who insists on cryptocurrency, step away from the screen and check the claim on your own.

The law’s contribution is friction: a few extra minutes in a system built for speed. For someone halfway through a scammer’s script, those minutes are the entire point.

About the author

CryptoVantage is a cryptocurrency publication providing educational guides, news, analysis and reviews covering Bitcoin, blockchain, exchanges, wallets, fintech and digital assets. Its team of writers, researchers and cryptocurrency specialists creates accessible content for newcomers and experienced crypto users, helping readers better understand the rapidly evolving digital-asset industry.