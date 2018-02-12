New map gives Democrats an opportunity to pick up NC House seat

The new court-ordered state legislative maps in North Carolina give Democrats an opportunity to make electoral gains in the state House. The Guilford County map virtually guarantees by virtue of voter composition that one seat will flip.

The opening of candidate filing on Monday brought the first gambit, with Ashton Clemmons, a Greensboro resident who works as an assistant superintendent for Thomasville City Schools, filed for the reconstituted House District 57.

District 57 is one of three districts covering Greensboro that now lean Democratic. Republican John Blust, the senior member of the Guilford County legislative delegation, lives in the new District 57.

It’s no surprise that as an educator, Clemmons is building her campaign around strengthening public education.

“As an educator, mother and lifelong North Carolinian, I believe that our state owes every child a chance at success, and strong public schools are the foundation of that promise,” she said. “The North Carolina I grew up in led the South in keeping that promise, and I see the progress slipping away.

“District 57 residents need a representative who will fight to bring new economic opportunities to local families, increase funding for our public schools, and expand access to healthcare for all residents,” she added.

Democrats need to pick up four seats to break the Republicans’ supermajority, which allows them to override the veto of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Other Monday filings in Guilford County, include Democrat Amos Quick who is seeking reelection in the redrawn District 58 on Monday. Republican John Faircloth, who currently represents District 61, lives in the new District 58.

Democrat Pricey Harrison, who currently represents District 57, filed on Monday to run in the new District 61.

Republican Jon Hardister filed to run for reelection in the redrawn District 59. Like the current district, the new district cover a geographically expansive section of rural eastern Guilford County.

Democrat Cecil Brockman filed for reelection in District 60, which continues to cover much of High Point and portions of southwest Greensboro.

The redrawn District 62 roughly resembles the old district, covering the northwestern corner of the county, including Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Stokesdale. Blust, who currently represents the district, was drawn out of the new map. The Republican-leaning district is home to no incumbents.

Other filings on Monday:

Guilford County sheriff

• Steve Parr (R)

Danny Rogers (D)

Guilford County Commission, at large

Kay Cashion (D, incumbent)

Guilford County Commission, District 1

Carlvena Foster (D, incumbent)

Guilford County Commission, District 2

Alan Perdue (R, incumbent)

Guilford County Commission, District 3

Justin Conrad (R, incumbent)

Tracy Lamothe (D)

Guilford County Commission, District 7

Carolyn Q. Coleman (D, incumbent)

Guilford County Commission, District 8

Skip Alston (D, incumbent)

Guilford County School Board, District 2

Anita Sharpe (R, incumbent)

Guilford County School Board, District 6

Chris Hocker (D)

Khem Denise Irby (D)

Guilford County School Board, District 8

BJ Levette (D)

Forsyth County

NC Senate District 32

Paul Lowe (D, incumbent)

NC House District 71

Evelyn Terry (D, incumbent)

NC House District 74

Debra Conrad (R, incumbent)

Terri LeGrand (D)

Forsyth County Commission, District A

Fleming El-Amin (D, incumbent)

Tony Lewis Burton (D)

Tonya McDaniel (D)

Forsyth County Commission, District B

Don Martin (R, incumbent)

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board at large

Robert Barr (R, incumbent)

Deanna Kaplan (D)

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board, District 1

Barbara Hanes Burke (D)

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board, District 2

David Singletary (R, incumbent)

Dana Caudill Jones (R, incumbent)

Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court

Susan Speaks Frye (D, incumbent)

Forsyth County Sheriff

Bill Schatzman (R, incumbent)

Clif Kilby (D)

Tim Wooten (D)

Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. (D)

