Sweepstakes casinos offer new players a sign-up bonus to help them start their gaming journey. And guess what? You can redeem your Sweeps Coins for a gift card or cash prize. All you need to do is fulfill the playthrough requirements to access your bonus funds.

So, what are the different types of new user bonuses you can find at sweepstakes casinos? How do you claim it, and what are its rules? We will answer these questions in this article.

Types of new user bonuses at sweepstakes casinos

Players can activate different types of sign-up bonuses. This allows you to choose the ideal offer that suits your gaming needs. You can claim bonuses such as:

No-deposit bonus

Can you get a bonus at Sweeps Casino without making a purchase? Yes, this is the most common bonus that these casinos provide. According to sweepstakes laws, purchases should be optional; instead, the sites should offer free coins for players to use.

Therefore, you receive this reward without topping up your account balance. As a result, you play your favourite games without any financial risks.

Purchase bonus

If you want a more generous welcome offer, you can opt for a purchase bonus. This is where you buy a Gold Coin package to get extra GC and SC.

Typically, the casino matches your purchase or deposit with a certain percentage to determine the amount you will receive. For example, if a casino is giving a 100% first purchase bonus and you buy coins worth $500, you will receive 500 more coins plus some Sweeps coins.

On other platforms, such as Flamingo7 Casino , you get a bounce-back offer. This means you receive a percentage of your first deposit.

How to claim a new user bonus at sweepstakes casinos

Which steps should you follow to receive the new user bonus in your sweepstakes casino account? The process is easy and takes a few minutes as follows:

Visit your preferred sweepstakes casino – Find a reliable sweepstakes casino of your choice and search it on the web. Then, open the official website. Join the casino – Create an account to become a registered user. Most platforms will require your name, date of birth, email address, and state of residence. Confirm your account – The casino sends you an email with a link to confirm your account. Open it and click on the link to activate your account. Receive your bonus – For no-deposit bonuses, you will receive it automatically after completing the registration process. However, if you want a purchase or deposit offer, you have to make a deposit. Therefore, go to the promotions or purchase page, and open the first purchase bonus section. Then, select your preferred package depending on your budget. Lastly, choose your preferred payment method and complete the purchase according to the instructions provided. You will receive your bonus after a successful transaction.

New user bonus terms and conditions

If you want to enjoy a new user bonus at sweepstakes casinos such as Flamingo 7, you must meet the eligibility requirements, which include:

Playthrough requirement

This is the number of times you should use your Sweeps coins or deposit bonus before you can redeem them for cash prizes. Most casinos will require you to play with all your Sweeps coins at least once to withdraw the cash prize. However, there are others with up to 3x playthrough requirements. Therefore, check the terms and conditions before making your purchase.

Expiry date

The redeemable Sweeps Coins have an expiry date. Therefore, you must use them before this period elapses, or else the casino deducts them from your account balance. Usually, you will have 30 to 60 days to play with them.

Redemption requirement

Before redeeming your Sweeps coins for a cash prize or gift card, you must have collected the minimum amount. For example, if a casino’s redemption requirement is 40 SC, you must have accumulated such an amount or more to be able to convert it.

Enjoy a new user bonus at a sweepstakes casino!

When you join a sweepstakes casino, you receive a warm welcome through the new user bonus. You can get a no-deposit offer, which doesn’t require you to replenish your account. You can also opt for a purchase bonus or a first deposit promo. Register with a trustworthy sweepstakes site, such as Flamingo Casino, available on BitPlay and BitBetWin, to receive a generous new user bonus in the US.