While High Point is officially North Carolina’s International City, this week it becomes the hottest spot in the Triad for the 9th annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival. Best known for furniture and textiles, the Third City is a place full of cultural and culinary options. Choices range from biscuits to barbecue to crepes to catfish, with something for everyone all over town. Weekend hours are limited and varied for each establishment listed. Check hours and always call if your party needs special accommodations or have parties larger than six. Enjoy this guide to the best restaurants to get a bite to eat in High Point.

1. Becky’s And Mary’s

731 E. Washington Drive

Catch this cash-only establishment’s operating hours before heading to Oak Hollow Festival Park. Fill up on breakfast or lunch with steak and eggs with grits and home fries or stick around for the fried chicken, collard greens or potato salad for lunch. Serving for over 40 years, one of the most highly lauded restaurants in the city.

2. Coast

5820 Samet Drive

This high-end seafood restaurant’s lighting and decor evoke a coastal feel with a menu of wood fired items like salt and pepper catfish, shrimp and grits and pasta with scallops, shrimp and oysters. Don’t miss the garlic skillet biscuit or fried alligator bite delicacies. And there’s a rooftop patio, if you’re into that sort of thing.

3. Sammy G’s Tavern

3800 Tinsley Drive sammygtavern.com

Open since 2012, lunch, brunch and dinner are all intimate, sophisticated and friendly with a lively bar and quiet dining experience. Fine cuts of steak, fresh seafood and entrees with a touch of global influences make the menu interesting to explore.

4. Sweet Old Bill’s

1232 N. Main St.

Barbecue, burgers and brews await you at one of the newest BBQ restaurants in the city. Nestled next door to award-winning Brown Truck Brewery, choose your own culinary adventure with house-smoked chicken, brisket and ribs paired with over a dozen sides and sandwiches.

5. Big Ed’s Chicken Pit

105 W. Peachtree Drive

For more than 20 years, this restaurant’s small building has promised big things by the way of barbecue-style chopped chicken, fried chicken and wings. Be comforted by Southern sides such as collard greens, macaroni and cheese, pinto beans and fried okra alongside sweet-tea refills and slabs of homemade layer cakes.

6. Small Batch

2760 NC 68 smallbatchhp.com

Known for burgers, brunch and built-to-order milkshakes, what started out as a nano-brewery is now a bustling restaurant, brewery and bar with an over-the-top seasonal menu. Stop here for a burger or brunch if you’re craving a modern, stylish atmosphere with a creative yet approachable menu.

7. Biscuit Factory

2103 Kirkwood St.

Find the biggest, buttery and cheesiest biscuits in the area here. Be prepared for long lines and tight parking as this is one of the most popular spots to get a spot of breakfast. While the biscuits require two hands to hold all of the grilled breakfast meats and cheeses, don’t miss the hand-pattied burgers or other grilled sandwiches.

8. Tipzy’z Tavern and Grill

805 Westchester Drive tipsyztavern.com

This neighborhood bar and grill puts a twist on favorite bar classics with stuffed burgers, wings and creative salads and quesadillas. Everything is cooked-to-order and served along a selection of local craft beers, handcrafted cocktails and house-made layer cakes with a side of Southern hospitality.

9. Sumela: Turkish and Mediterranean

805 N. Main St. sumelarestaurant.com

Discover an array of Turkish and Mediterranean dishes in the cozy dining room or patio for an outdoor dining experience. Open Monday through Saturday, eat like a member of the royal court with platters of kebabs, sides, salads and sliced meats accompanied by sauces and spreads.

10. Penny Path Café

104 E Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Follow the path of pennies to the only creperie in town. The menu encourages customers to pick and choose which fillings they want and is a vegetarian’s dream. They include everything from crepe Suzette to a Plain and Fancy, which is just a crepe filled with granulated sugar, honey and powdered sugar.