This story was first published by Clayton Henkel, NC Newsline

January 1, 2025

The new year started with a changing of the guard in North Carolina’s executive branch. Governor-elect Josh Stein was formally sworn in as North Carolina’s 76th Governor at the North Carolina State Capitol.

Click below to watch Stein take the oath of office and outgoing Governor Roy Cooper transfers the powers and duties of the chief executive officer of the state to Stein.

“The time is now to build a safer, stronger North Carolina where our economy continues to grow and works for more people, where our public schools are excellent and our teachers are well-paid, where our neighborhoods are safe and our personal freedoms are protected. And of course, we must act with urgency to help the people of Western North Carolina recover from Hurricane Helene,” said Stein in his first remarks as governor.

Public inauguration events will take place on January 11th and 12th.