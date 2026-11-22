November 22, 2026

GREENSBORO — North Carolina’s sportsbooks took $7.62 billion in bets in the last fiscal year and sent the state about $143.1 million in taxes. The line item for dealing with the damage — money for gambling addiction treatment and education — is $2 million. It was $2 million before mobile betting existed. It is $2 million now.

That is roughly 1.4 cents of every tax dollar the industry produces. And unlike the revenue, the treatment figure does not move when the betting does.

The gap is not a secret in Raleigh. It is written into the 2023 law that legalized mobile wagering, which sends a flat $2 million a year from sports betting taxes to the Department of Health and Human Services. Two and a half years into the experiment, the question lawmakers keep circling is whether a fixed number can still be the right number in a market that has not stopped growing.

A market that beat its own projections

Mobile betting went live on March 11, 2024. In the fiscal year that ended in June, residents wagered about $7.62 billion, promotional bets included, according to the state Lottery Commission’s revenue reports. Licensed operators booked nearly $795 million in gross wagering revenue.

At the 18% tax rate in effect for that year, that produced an estimated $143.1 million for the state. In July, North Carolina raised the rate to 23%, which means the same volume of betting now returns a larger share to the treasury.

The growth has been good for the budget. It has also made sports betting a bigger and steadier source of money for public programs — which is precisely why the size of the treatment line has become a live question.

The number that never changes

The objection is not simply that $2 million looks small beside $143 million. It is that the figure is fixed while everything around it is not.

If the market grows another 20% or 30%, the money for prevention, treatment, public awareness campaigns and counselor training does not grow with it. The state still has to pay for all of it.

Kelly Crosbie, who directs the DHHS division that houses the state’s problem gambling services, put it bluntly to North Carolina Health News this spring.

“It’s a penny compared to what these companies are making off North Carolinians.”

Kelly Crosbie, director of the DHHS Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services

Her division oversees the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program, which pays for prevention and treatment around the state, staffs a confidential helpline and funds the training that helps counselors recognize a gambling problem when they see one.

In fairness to the state’s accounting, the $2 million is not the whole of what North Carolina spends on problem gambling. Other funding streams and broader mental health programs absorb part of the cost. But $2 million is the commitment the legislature wrote into the sports betting law, and it is the number that appears in the statute every year.

More calls, and younger callers

The clearest signal of demand is the telephone. In March, North Carolina Health News reported that calls to the state’s problem gambling hotline had more than tripled between 2021 and 2025. The callers got younger, too: the average age fell from 43 to 38.

The counselors interviewed for that reporting described younger adults arriving with debts and with betting apps they could not stop opening. Some had lost substantial sums in a matter of months, placing wager after wager on a phone.

A rising call count is not a head count of addiction. More awareness, better reporting and the simple fact that legal betting is now everywhere can all push the number up, and some callers had problems long before 2024. A hotline log measures the people asking for help, not everyone who needs it.

It is still the best measure the state has. And it is climbing.

What the money actually buys

The Problem Gambling Program is not one clinic. It is a network: a helpline, referrals to clinicians, awareness campaigns, training for health professionals and prevention work aimed at young people.

Services are meant to be reachable statewide, in person and online, according to DHHS. The helpline is confidential and open to family members as well as gamblers — spouses, parents and adult children trying to work out what to do about someone else’s betting.

Prevention matters more than it sounds. Gambling harm does not announce itself the way some addictions do. Someone can hold a job, stay enrolled and keep a routine together while quietly running up credit card debt. By the time a partner or a roommate notices, the losses are usually already large.

The tools exist. Whether they work is another question

Treatment is only half of the state’s response. Licensed sportsbooks must give customers ways to cap their deposits, take a break from betting or exclude themselves from the platforms entirely, and advertising rules are meant to keep minors out of the market.

Whether those tools get used before the harm is done is what nobody can yet say. Limits tend to be set after the losses, not before. Someone betting live during a game is not usually in the frame of mind to notice the moment it stopped being entertainment.

That is the case public health researchers make for paying for prevention up front. It is cheaper to reach people before the debt than after it.

In the Triad, the data runs out

The consequences are not confined to Charlotte and Raleigh. Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point sit inside the same statewide app market, with the same promotions and the same games on television.

The region also has the kind of college sports culture betting companies prize: Wake Forest, UNC Greensboro, North Carolina A&T, Winston-Salem State. Basketball season doubles as a marketing calendar.

What the Triad does not have is a clear picture of itself. The state publishes totals, not county-level counts of who is seeking treatment, how long they wait for an appointment or whether a specialist is available nearby. Without that, nobody can say whether Guilford and Forsyth are keeping up or falling behind.

For a person in trouble, the first door is often a general mental health counselor rather than a gambling specialist — or a crisis that arrives disguised as a missed rent payment, a maxed-out card, a marriage coming apart.

Ontario tried the other way

North Carolina is not the first jurisdiction to wrestle with this. Ontario opened its regulated online gambling market in April 2022 and has watched wagering climb much the way North Carolina has.

It handles the money differently. As GambleOnline.ca has documented, Ontario’s gambling revenue flows into the province’s general treasury rather than a dedicated treatment fund, and spending on prevention and treatment is set through the ordinary budget process.

That buys flexibility and costs transparency: it is hard to say how much gambling money ends up undoing gambling harm. North Carolina’s flat allocation makes the opposite trade. It is a visible floor — and, in practice, a ceiling.

How would the state know if $2 million is enough?

Not by comparing it with tax receipts. The better test is whether the people who need help get it, and whether what they get works.

That takes numbers the state does not currently publish: how many people seek treatment, how long they wait for an appointment, where the providers actually are. County-level reporting would matter most in places like the Triad, where the drive to a specialist can be the difference between getting help and giving up.

It also takes a distinction the budget does not make: awareness spending versus clinical spending. Both matter, and they are measured in completely different ways. A bigger budget that went mostly into advertising would be hard to defend and nearly impossible to evaluate.

None of this proves North Carolina is getting the balance wrong. It means nobody has yet shown that the state is getting it right.

The betting industry files a report every month. The treatment side has a line item that has not changed in three budgets. Until the second number starts answering questions, the first one will keep asking them.

Where to get helpNorth Carolina residents concerned about their own gambling, or someone else’s, can call the confidential NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543 or find the state’s Problem Gambling Program through the Department of Health and Human Services.

About the author

Arthur Crowson is a writer and editor at GambleOnline.ca with more than two decades of experience covering online gambling, finance and cryptocurrency. He began his journalism career at the Merritt Herald before moving into digital publishing, where he has written about casino gaming, poker, gambling regulation and payment technology. His work has also appeared in PokerListings, PokerScout, CryptoVantage and ValueWalk.