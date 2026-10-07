Photo by Daniel Weiss on Unsplash

Back in March 2024, the week sports betting went live in North Carolina, this paper’s editorial board made a fairly modest prediction: the state would collect a little more than $64 million in tax in year one and clear $100 million by year four. Turns out we took the under. Two and a half years later the state has banked roughly $300 million from sports wagering, and on July 1 the General Assembly decided that still wasn’t enough, raising the tax on sportsbooks from 18% to 23% of their gross wagering revenue.

None of that has changed what pops up on your phone when you download a betting app in Greensboro or High Point. The welcome offers are still everywhere, and they are still easy to misread. Take the betmgm bonus that new North Carolina customers can claim right now. It isn’t the $1,500 figure that shows up in national ads. Here it is up to $1,000 back in bonus bets, spread across your first ten days, and the way it gets there matters more than the headline number.

A Market That Stopped Being New

The novelty wore off a while ago. Between August 1 and August 31, account holders in North Carolina wagered $520.5 million, according to the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which oversees the market. They won back $467.7 million, which left the sportsbooks with about $49 million in gross wagering revenue and the state with an estimated $11.2 million in tax. It was the twelfth month in a row that the handle topped half a billion dollars. Across all of 2025, North Carolinians pushed $7.2 billion through the apps.

The new budget also reshuffles who gets paid. UNCG and NC A&T are each projected to receive $3 million for athletics in the 2026 to 2027 fiscal year, about $400,000 more than under the old formula. UNC Chapel Hill, which our 2024 editorial pointed out had been left off the list, is on it now, alongside NC State. The General Fund’s share is projected at $126.1 million, and lawmakers tucked in a state deduction of up to $2,000 for gamblers who itemize.

What Regulated Means Once You Tap Sign Up

Regulation stops being abstract the moment you open an account. You have to be 21 and prove who you are before you can deposit. The app also checks your location before it accepts a bet, so if you drive up 29 past Pelham to the casino in Danville, your phone knows you have crossed into Virginia and Virginia’s rules apply instead.

Licensed apps carry deposit limits, wager limits, time outs and self exclusion settings, and the Lottery Commission publishes the list of licensed operators on its website. Checking that list takes about a minute, which is less time than most people spend picking a team name for their fantasy league.

One wrinkle is worth knowing. North Carolina’s definition of gross wagering revenue includes bets placed with bonuses and promotional credits. Put plainly, when the state works out its cut, the free money counts as real money. Keep that in mind the next time an ad shouts about a giveaway and then whispers a paragraph of conditions underneath it.

How the Ten Day Offer Actually Works

Here is the mechanic. A new BetMGM customer in North Carolina signs up with code ROTOBG1K and deposits at least $10. For the next ten days, they get one “no sweat” token per day to attach to a bet. If that bet loses, BetMGM refunds the stake in bonus bets, capped at $100. If it wins, they collect the winnings like any other bet.

Do the arithmetic and the catch shows itself. Reaching the full $1,000 requires losing ten separate bets of $100 or more, one a day, ten days running. A $20 loser on day three earns $20 in bonus bets, not $100. A $250 loser still only earns $100 back. A loss back offer is a cushion under your own money, not a gift on top of it.

Bonus bets are also not cash. They come with a 1x playthrough, meaning you have to wager each one before anything it wins can be withdrawn, and they expire seven days after they land. At most books, a winning bonus bet pays the profit but not the bonus stake itself, so a $100 token placed on a heavy favorite might return far less than $100.

Read It Like a Lease

The national noise makes this harder than it should be. The $1,500 first bet version of BetMGM’s welcome deal applies in Massachusetts only, and a separate bet $10, get $150 promotion runs in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Neither one is what a Triad bettor gets, so the figure on a billboard or in a podcast read is not necessarily the figure on your screen.

Two habits help. Decide your daily stake before you sign up, not after the first loss. Check the expiry date on every bonus bet in the app’s promotions tab, because a token that lapses unused is worth exactly nothing.

It’s also worth remembering that with Panthers Sundays and ACC basketball both on the near horizon, a ten day window closes fast when there’s a game on every night.

When It Stops Being a Game

If betting starts to feel like something other than entertainment, the North Carolina Problem Gambling Program runs a free, confidential helpline around the clock at 877.718.5543, or you can text morethanagamenc to 53342. Part of that program is paid for out of the same sports wagering tax.

The state already decided this summer how much of the action it wants. The only number on the app you get to set for yourself is your own limit, and it’s worth setting before BetMGM’s ten days start counting down.