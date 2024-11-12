This story was first published by Education NC by Mebane Rash on Nov. 7.

In 2023, the N.C. General Assembly passed a state budget that included what Republicans called the “largest expansion of school choice” in 10 years.

Opportunity Scholarships are state-funded vouchers that families can use to pay for eligible private schools. You can see the current list of eligible private schools here.

The state’s private school voucher program previously served low-income students. The 2023 budget removed income eligibility requirements for recipients, starting with the 2024-25 school year. Now household income determines the amount of the scholarship — you can see the tiers here — and also impacts the lottery process.

The budget added $250 million to the Opportunity Scholarship Grant Reserve over the biennium, putting the revised appropriation for the reserve at $618 million for 2023-24 and 2024-25. The expansion increased funding to $4.4 billion over the next decade — an increase of $1.9 billion.

The N.C. State Educational Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) is the state agency designated by law to administer K-12 scholarship programs.

Following the expansion, NCSEAA received 69,511 eligible applications for the scholarships by the deadline on March 1, 2024.

On March 30, 2024, NCSEAA initially notified the families of 13,511 students that they had been offered a scholarship for the 2024-25 school year, according to a press release. These students were “new” students, which means they did not currently have a scholarship, and they could receive up to $7,468 based on the tuition and fees charged by the private school they would attend. Families had until April 19, 2024, to accept or decline the award offer.

On April 26, 2024, NCSEAA extended award offers to the families of 2,294 new students in Tier 2 for the 2024-25 school year. Those families have up to $115,440 in gross income for a family of four, and they could receive up to $6,722 based on the tuition and fees charged by the private school they would attend. Families had until May 17, 2024, to accept or decline the award offer.

In total, 15,805 new scholarships were offered.

Data on the NCSEAA website indicates that the number of scholarships disbursed has increased to date by just 4,594 — from 32,549 in 2023-24 to 34,798 as of Oct. 1, 2024, and then to 37,143 as of Nov. 4, 2024.

What accounts for the difference?

Some recipients of new scholarships declined them. Some may not have been admitted to the school of their choice. Some may not have enrolled after all.

Families had until July 1 to respond to renewal award offers. Some students did not renew their scholarship.

And some scholarships may not have been disbursed yet: students don’t show up in the data until both the school and parent certify that the student is enrolled and attending the school.

Here is the distribution of students by grade currently:

Courtesy of NCSEAA

Here is information about the race and ethnicity of the students currently:

Courtesy of NCSEAA

As of Nov. 4, 2024, the top 10 counties in terms of number of students with scholarships include:

Cumberland: 2,653 Mecklenburg: 2,597 Wake: 2,580 Guilford: 2,040 Forsyth: 1,601 Onslow: 1,331 Union: 1,051 Durham: 1,039 Gaston: 1,018 Buncombe: 939

In this map, you can hover on each county and see the number of students. Only Graham County has zero students receiving a scholarship.

Ten schools receive more than $1,000,000:

Grace Christian School in Sanford: $1,502,719 Berean Baptist Academy in Fayetteville: $1,396,311 Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville: $1,383,652 Liberty Christian Academy in Richlands: $1,183,441 Fayetteville Christian School in Fayetteville: $1,106,897 Concord Academy in Concord: $1,078,697 Shining Light Baptist Academy in Monroe: $1,035,703 Freedom Christian Academy in Fayetteville: $1,017,068 Gospel Light Christian School in Winston-Salem: $1,012,098 Northwood Temple Academy in Fayetteville: $1,007,330

The NCSEAA website notes that funds are now being distributed for the fall 2024 semester, and the data is updated monthly.

To date, $122,619,982 has been disbursed for the 2024-25 school year, compared to $185,554,831 in total for 2023-24. Keep in mind it is early in the school year.

About 55,000 students remain on the waitlist.

On Sept. 20, 2024, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 10, which would provide additional funding for vouchers. If the General Assembly overrides the governor’s veto and additional funds become available, NCSEAA would begin awarding scholarships to eligible students on the waitlist as soon as possible.

Here is NCSEAA’s data on the program. Note there is a tab in the upper left of the map for 2024-25 county data, and a tab to the right of that for 2024-25 state data. On either tab, you can download an Excel spreadsheet, which includes data on students by grade, race, and ethnicity; funds by county and funds by school; and students by county.

Here is the data for October 2024.

Here is the data for November 2024.