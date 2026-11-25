There have been quite a few interesting changes in the online gambling world in 2026, and all of them can feel important, even if not all of them are transformative. Some of them are ready to enter their respective markets, while others are already in effect.

In this article, we will talk about some of the most important ones, clarifying the reasoning behind them and how they can be impactful for the overall player community in these respective jurisdictions.

The UK brought taxation changes, bonus rules, and risk assessment

Some of the strongest measures that we see came in the UK, which already has a reputation for stringency and highly demanding standards. However, the strength of these changes comes from both the harshness and the ripple effect that they generate.

The most important one is the rise of the remote gambling duty from 21% to 40%. It was announced at the 2025 Autumn Budget for 2025/26 and comes as a byproduct of increasing economic pressure that the Labour government has been dealing with since it came into office.

This tax, applied to the gross gaming yield, concerns the profit rate made by bookmakers, and came into effect on the 1st of April 2027. The movement also produced the general betting duty, which will be a similar tax on sports betting (the RGD is for online casino games), which will be 25%. The duty on horse racing remains 15%, while the bingo one disappeared.

Another key introduction that came into effect on the 19th of January 2026 was the enforcement of the socially responsible incentive initiative that stemmed from the 2023 White Paper.

It imposed a 10x rollover cap on all bonuses provided by UKGC-licensed operators and banned cross-selling among promotions, meaning that casinos cannot require sports betting spending for a bonus providing credits for casino games. Both are in the interest of player protection, as the wagering cap curbs excessive play, while multi-product gambling can lead to higher problem gambling rates.

Another entry, which isn’t new, but entered a new rollout phase, is a financial risk assessment plan that entered this new stage on the 7th of July 2026. Its purpose is to be a frictionless method of assessing player credit references for arrears or defaults, and it triggers only if players over 25 years old deposit over £5,000 in 24 hours (£2,500 for under-25s).

The overall effects of these measures have already led to a decreasing narrowing of odds and margins, shifts in the feasibility of several casino brands on the British market, and, as www.slotscalendar.com has found in its offer database, a decrease in overall incentives after the cap. The risk assessment system should largely go unnoticed in the background.

Spain imposed deposit limits and created an early state for reform

The Real Decreto 520/2026, coming into force on the 24th of June 2026, imposed a single deposit maximum that all licensed operators must comply with. If the player has an account at a number of these platforms, the deposit ceiling applies to all of them. This centralized approach is under DGOJ management, the local regulator.

The Annex III placed default limits at €700 daily, €1,750 weekly, and €3,300 over four weeks. Modification is available, and users can lower them with no delay. Removing or raising them requires a 3-day (working days) cool-off, and further increases will become unavailable 3 months past that point.

As we said, the regulating authority will administrate the system, but operators have the duty to reject deposits from players who, as registered within the database, go above such a ceiling. Per official data, about 30% of users have accounts at multiple platforms, and 80% of the overall losses come from 10% of all gambling participants.

The other thing to note in Spain’s case is the preliminary consultation that commenced between the 18th of May and the 22nd of June 2026 regarding advertising, promotions, and organic search marketing. This is the basis of a reform that should bring more clarity to the market.

As for the overall effect, the 520/206 decree basically adds another lever of centralized assistance for players in the interest of keeping problem gambling under control.

France imposed a ceiling on promotional spend for operators

In France, the ANJ reviewed the promotional approaches of 17 licensed operators on the 9th of January 2026. Finances show that the planned spending rose 25%, which translated into over €150 million, reaching a total of €756 million. In total, €319 is in marketing alone.

What the ANJ decided was to require licensed operators to stay within the declared global budget and shift money rather than inject more. The idea was to keep a level of restraint in their marketing endeavors, including social media and sponsorships. It was a fascinating choice given that this was a request in the context of a World Cup summer.

The regulator also proposed a loss limiter for youth, which has yet to take shape, let alone come into effect.

When it comes to results, the effects spoke for themselves. As marketing spending during this year was under this pressure, there were fewer special odds offerings for betting and promotions for new users.

The EU’s approach to crypto created a ripple effect on gambling

This is the most indirect thing to affect the online ecosystem because it’s not directly affecting this sector. Rather than that, a transitional measure previously allowed crypto service providers to operate under national regimes all the way to the 1st of July 2026.

The mechanism expired past this point, which was the result of a confirmation that came in April. This means that these services can no longer serve EU users, and there is no replacement system yet.

Effects-wise, this is about the cases of online crypto gambling. If these services were the source of funding for casino accounts with crypto, issues with payments became almost inevitable.

Several USA states crack down on sweepstakes gaming

The list of states from the USA that have taken a very strong stand against sweepstakes gaming is the following:

Indiana, whose HB 1052 came into effect on the 1st of July 2026, bans multi-currency sweepstakes systems, with penalties of up to $100,000.

Iowa’s SF 2289, from the 15th of May, shed light on unlicensed platforms offering this model, allowing the Racing and Gaming Commission to act as an authority.

Louisiana, which adopted its HB 53 on the 1st of August, turned electronic sweepstakes and computer gambling into racketeering cases, and dual-currency sweepstakes became illegal computer gambling, which could also include prison time.

Maine’s LD 2007 considers sweepstakes as unlawful gambling that can lead to license revocation and fines.

Oklahoma’s SB 1589 has turned the violations of its gambling framework into felonies per legal status.

What you need to know as a player in any of these states is that the legislation applies to the suppliers of sweepstakes, not the consumer. You will simply have no more options to go for if you live in such a state.

Canada sees a new provincial regulation framework

After the success of Ontario’s gambling regulation system, Alberta followed suit and launched its model on the 13th of July 2026. AGLC serves as a regulator, whereas the Alberta iGaming Corporation oversees the market on a commercial level.

More than 20 sites went live in addition to the government-operated PlayAlberta, and limit tools and self-exclusion measures were day-one additions to this new centralized methodology.

Given that Alberta’s authorities estimated that unregulated operators were 70% of the market, 2026 will be the year to showcase whether this system works as intended.

Conclusion: The global market is tightening

As you can see, more and more centralization and government-mandated curbs on certain practices, but also the imposing of deposit limits and self-exclusion programs, are the motif around the 2026 set of changes. Their main purpose appears to be rooting out problem gambling or at least stopping it, so responsibility and player safety remain paramount.