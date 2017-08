Police misconduct might be grabbing headlines across the country and locally, but city council members in Greensboro and Winston-Salem moved by separate concerns about hemorrhaging officers voted to raise pay, effectively putting the two cities in a continuous race.

And while both cities are pursuing goals to raise minimum wage for their employees to $15 (equivalent to $31,200 per year) by 2020, one fact remains unchanged in the Triad’s salary race: The most highly compensated employee is Greensboro Coliseum Director Matt Brown, who earns $288,445.

Top earners

Winston-Salem officials lead their Greensboro and High Point counterparts in pay for top administrative jobs. The notable exception is Greensboro Coliseum Director Matt Brown, whose role as an economic rainmaker earns him $288,445 — 46.9 percent higher than Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity, who is the second highest paid official in the Triad.

Garrity and Winston-Salem City Attorney Angela Carmon out-earn their counterparts in Greensboro and High Point despite foregoing raises this year.

The pay comparison isn’t exactly apples to apples: Winston-Salem implemented merit raises mandated in the 2017-2018 budget in July, while merit raises for Greensboro employees go into effect on Dec. 1. In High Point, merit raises apply on the anniversary of the employee’s hire date, although Human Resources Director Angela Kirkwood said she would like to transition to an all-at-the-same-time arrangement next year.

Despite the uneven implementation of merit raises across the three cities, top officials in the Twin City still led their counterparts in highly compensated leadership positions in police, fire and IT, even using Winston-Salem’s pre-implementation numbers. Paul Norby, the planning director for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, outpaces Suzanna Smotherman in Greensboro and Lee Burnette in High Point in pay by virtue of his dual responsibility for the city and county. Ritchie Brooks, whose position as community development director evolved from an assistant city manager position in Winston-Salem, also earns significantly more than his counterparts in Greensboro and High Point.

In lower-profile departments like parks and recreation, transportation, human resources, budget, public affairs and city clerk, Greensboro and High Point employees split the top-earning positions.

Entertainment facilities

Coliseum Director Matt Brown, Greensboro — $288,445

2. Deputy Coliseum Director Scott E. Johnson, Greensboro — $137,480

3. Theatre Director David S. Briggs, High Point — $102,985

4. Fair Director David L. Sparks, Winston-Salem — $98,544

Executive

City Manager Lee Garrity, Winston-Salem — $196,406

2. City Manager Jim Westmoreland, Greensboro — $194,260

3. Assistant City Manager Greg Turner, Winston-Salem — $192,461

4. Assistant City Manager Derwick L. Paige, Winston-Salem — $191,212

5. City Manager Greg Demko, High Point — $190,002

6. Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin, High Point — $173,717

7. Assistant City Manager Randy Hemann, High Point — $149,612

8. Assistant City Manager David Parrish, Greensboro — $147,589

9. Assistant City Manager Christian A. Wilson, Greensboro — $141,600

10. Assistant City Manager Barbara H. Headen, Greensboro — $141,179

11. Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe, Winston-Salem — $133,725

12. Business Inclusion & Advancement Director Evan Raleigh, Winston-Salem — $107,635

Planning

Planning & Development Services Director Paul Norby, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $183,545 (from $178,199)

2. Director Lee Burnette, High Point — $139,052

3. Director Suzanna Smotherman, Greensboro — $121,242

4. Assistant Director Margaret Bessette, Winston-Salem — $86,219

Legal

City Attorney Angela Carmon, Winston-Salem — $174,239

2. City Attorney Tom Carruthers, Greensboro — $173,800

3. City Attorney JoAnne Carlyle, High Point — $162,259

4. Assistant City Attorney Al Andrews, Winston-Salem — $123,342

5. Deputy City Attorney Terri Jones, Greensboro — $115,971

6. Police Attorney Brian T. Beasley, High Point — $109,240

7. Deputy City Attorney Jim Dickens, Greensboro — $108,170

8. Public Safety Attorney Lori P. Sykes, Winston-Salem — $105,445

9. Deputy City Attorney John P. Roseboro, Greensboro — $102,449

10. Assistant City Attorney Jerry Kontos, Winston-Salem — $97,321

11. Assistant City Attorney Polly D. Sizemore, Greensboro — $96,418

12. Assistant City Attorney Jennifer P. Schneier, Greensboro — $90,418

13. Assistant City Attorney Andrea D. Harrell, Greensboro — $90,418

14. Assistant City Attorney William A. Kelly, Greensboro — $90,418

15. Assistant City Attorney Rosetta Davidson, Greensboro — $90,418

16. Assistant City Attorney Maria E. Guthold, Winston-Salem — $86,946

17. Assistant City Attorney John R. Lawson, Winston-Salem — $74,043

18. Assistant City Attorney Takeisha R. Redd, Winston-Salem — $73,129

Community development

Director Ritchie Brooks, Winston-Salem — $173,816

2. Director Michael McNair, High Point — $122,585

3. Senior Project Supervisor Mellin L. Parker, Winston-Salem — $110,508

4. Community Planning Manager Cynthia Blue, Greensboro — $84,312

Police

Chief Barry D. Rountree, Winston-Salem — $162,779

2. Chief Wayne Scott, Greensboro — $153,424

3. Chief Kenneth Shultz, High Point — $143,110

4. Assistant Chief Wilson S. Weaver II, Winston-Salem — $114,740

5. Assistant Chief Scott G. Bricker, Winston-Salem — $107,402

6. Assistant Chief Larry Casterline, High Point — $107,155

7. Deputy Chief James Hinson, Greensboro — $104,965

8. Assistant Chief Kenneth M. Steele, High Point — $103,447

9. Deputy Chief Brian L. James, Greensboro — $102,492

10. Assistant Chief Catrina A. Thompson, Winston-Salem — $100,411

11. Deputy Chief Joel T. Cranford, Greensboro — $99,360

12. Deputy Chief Mike Richey, Greensboro — $99,360

Fire

Chief Trey Mayo, Winston-Salem — $153,862

2. Chief Marion T. Reid, High Point — $144,629

3. Chief Bobby Nugent, Greensboro — $143,044

4. Deputy Chief Richard T. Wright, High Point — $114,629

5. Assistant Chief Robert S. Owens, Winston-Salem — $106,867

6. Assistant Chief Michael Levins, High Point — $105,785

7. Deputy Chief Ronald M. Swails, Greensboro — $103,597

8. Deputy Chief Graham J. Robinson III, Greensboro — $103,597

9. Assistant Chief Harry J. Brown Jr., Winston-Salem — $100,114

10. Division Chief Sandy L. Shepherd, Winston-Salem — $97,836

11. Assistant Chief William H. Lentz, Greensboro — $93,460

12. Battalion Chief Frederick D. Gethers, Winston-Salem — $91,502

13. Fire Marshal Timothy R. Henshaw, Greensboro — $91,000

14. Assistant Chief Dwayne S. Church, Greensboro — $90,418

15. Assistant Chief Franklin L. Stowe, Winston-Salem — $87,953

16. Assistant Chief Anthony T. Byrum, Winston-Salem — 87,783

17. Assistant Chief Brad A. Smith, Greensboro — $86,346

18. Assistant Chief Patrick A. Henley, Greensboro — $86,346

19. Assistant Chief Brent P. Gerald, Greensboro — $86,346

20. Assistant Chief Craig B. Smith, Greensboro — $86,346

21. Assistant Chief James K. Boggs, Greensboro — $86,346

Information technology

Chief Information Officer Thomas L. Kureczka, Winston-Salem — $152,982

2. Director Steven Lingerfelt, High Point — $133,642

3. Project Administrator Thomas E. Spencer, High Point — $126,033

4. Chief Information Officer Jane Nickles, Greensboro — $125,120

5. Applications Development Manager James R. Gheen, High Point — $123,731

6. Senior Manager Chryste A. Hofer, Greensboro — $120,744

7. Information Systems Project Coordinator Terry L. Nichols Jr. — $113,804

8. Infrastructure Services Coordinator Todd A. Porter — $107,160

9. Systems Analyst David L. Britton, High Point — $107,058

10. Public Safety Information Systems Manager, Winston-Salem — $103,235

11. Information Systems Project Manager Randy W. Pressley, Winston-Salem — $102,125

12. Operations Manager Ivan L. Spencer, High Point — $102,097

13. Application and Database Coordinator Nancy L. Brown, Winston-Salem — $100,562

Economic development (High Point)

Director Loren Hill — $151,894

2. Administrator Sandra V. Dunbeck — $103,334

Finance

Chief Financial Officer Lisa M. Saunders, Winston-Salem — $147,111

2. Director Rick Lusk, Greensboro — $143,184

3. Director Jeff Moore, High Point — $135,701

4. Financial Services Senior Manager Marlene Druga, Greensboro — $126,438

5. Administrative Services Senior Manager Chris S. Payne, Greensboro — $111,392

6. Accounting Manager Anita B. Wilson, Greensboro — $103,753

Electric utilities (High Point)

Director Garey Edwards — $146,713

2. Engineering Manager DA Averill — $122,079

3. Senior Engineer Philip L. Hiatt — $100,722

Public works

Field Operations Director Dale Wyrick, Greensboro — $141,809

2. Director Terry L. Houk, High Point — $141,662

3. Water Resources Director Steven D. Drew, Greensboro — $141,655

4. Engineering & Inspections Director Kenny K. McDowell III, Greensboro — $135,853

5. City Engineer Robert J. Prestwood, Winston-Salem — $132,065

6. Sanitation Director Johnnie F. Taylor, Winston-Salem — $126,826

7. Engineering Services Director Brian K. Pugh, High Point — $124,580

8. City-County Utilities Director Courtney L. Driver, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $123,158

9. Property & Facilities Management Director James T. Mitchell, Winston-Salem — $122,446

10. Facility Services Director Timothy M. McKinney, High Point — $118,918

11. Assistant Director Robby D. Stone, High Point — $115,482

12. Water Resources Senior Manager Mike M. Borchers, Greensboro — $111,515

13. Solid Waste Administrator Janis D. McHargue, Winston-Salem — $110,981

14. Solid Waste Engineering Supervisor Edward L. Gibson III, Winston-Salem — $110,724

15. Solid Waste Senior Manager Chris R. Marriott, Greensboro — $109,029

16. Water Resources Senior Manager Kristine W. Williams, Greensboro — $107,192

17. Deputy Utilities Director Damon C. Dequenne, Winston-Salem — $105,164

18. Facilities Manager Darrell W. Shumate, Greensboro — $105,096

19. Stormwater Director Keith D. Huff, Winston-Salem — $104,697

20. Wastewater Plant Superintendent James F. Crump, Winston-Salem — $103,389

21. Street Maintenance Operations Manager Mike A. Mabe, Greensboro — $102,548

22. Assistant Director Derrick Q. Boone, High Point — $102,195

23. City-County Purchasing Director Jerry L. Bates, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County — $100,769

24. Solid Waste Collection Manager Sheldon D. Smith, Greensboro — $100,245

Human resources

Director Connie Hammond, Greensboro — $136,578

2. Director Carmen Caruth, Winston-Salem — $134,727

3. Director Angela Kirkwood, High Point — $130,320

4. Senior Manager Joe Marro, Greensboro — $122,333

5. FLSA/EEO/ER/LD Senior Manager Jamiah K. Waterman, Greensboro — $121,265

6. Credit Union Manager Jerry A. Wise, Greensboro — $112,745

7. Total Compensation Manager Joan J. Blackburn, Greensboro — $106,102

8. Senior Human Resources Analyst Sherri M. Gaither, Winston-Salem — $100,480

Transportation

Director Mark V. McDonald, High Point — $135,701

2. Director Adam Fischer, Greensboro — $122,631

3. Director Toneq’ M. McCullough, Winston-Salem — $116,033

4. Deputy Director Connie K. James, Winston-Salem — $107,218

Parks and recreation

1. Director Phillip L. Tillery, High Point — $114,970

2. Director William L. Royston, Winston-Salem — $99,940

3. Senior Manager Nasha S. McCray, Greensboro — $88,698

Workforce development

(Greensboro/High Point/Guilford)

Director Lillian Plummer — $127,133

Budget

Director Larry M. Davis, Greensboro — $125,172

2. Director Eric Olmedo, High Point — $122,574

3. Director Patrice Y. Toney, Winston-Salem — $101,730

Libraries

Director Brigitte H. Blanton, Greensboro — $120,467

2. Director Mary M. Sizemore, High Point — $113,449

Emergency services

Guilford Metro Communications Director Melanie A. Neal, Greensboro — $118,014

Human relations

Director Wanda Allen-Abraha, Winston-Salem — $117,283

2. Director Love Crossling, Greensboro — $105,722

3. Manager Fanta Z. Dorley, High Point — $62,741

Customer services (High Point)

Director Troy R. Martin Jr. — $113,647

Marketing/public affairs

Communications Director Carla Banks, Greensboro — $112,346

2. Communications & Public Engagement Director Jeron Hollis, High Point — $111,642

3. Marketing & Communications Director Ed McNeal, Winston-Salem — $107,287

Fleet services (High Point)

Director Gary L. Smith — $110,433

City clerk/secretary

City Clerk Betsey Richardson, Greensboro — $105,071

2. City Clerk Lisa B. Vierling, High Point — $85,900

3. City Secretary Melanie M. Johnson, Winston-Salem — $66,465

Legislative

Office of the Mayor Director Linda J. Barnes, Winston-Salem — $100,753

Museums

Greensboro Historical Museum Carol G. Hart — $75,543

2. High Point Museum Director Edith W. Brady — $55,892

