This story was originally published by Stacker.
Home prices are largely starting to normalize across the country, but remain high even as the number of homes for sale continues to decline.
Record-high mortgage rates are keeping homes largely unaffordable for most buyers. Even a percentage point increase can increase a monthly mortgage payment by more than $100.
That’s causing potential homeowners to expand their searches outside costly urban cores, especially when they can work from home.
Stacker examined data from Realtor.com’s Cross-Market Demand Report to see who’s looking to buy homes in Greensboro. View share is based on page views of active listings during the third quarter of 2023 on Realtor.com. It does not include international viewers.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.’
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#10. Chicago, Illinois
– Makes up 1.6% of all page views
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#9. Durham, North Carolina
– Makes up 1.8% of all page views
StacieStauffSmith Photos // Shutterstock
#8. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
– Makes up 1.8% of all page views
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#7. Burlington, North Carolina
– Makes up 2.9% of all page views
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#6. Washington, Washington D.C.
– Makes up 3.9% of all page views
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#5. Raleigh, North Carolina
– Makes up 4.2% of all page views
Canva
#4. Charlotte, North Carolina
– Makes up 5.4% of all page views
Canva
#3. Atlanta, Georgia
– Makes up 6.4% of all page views
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#2. Winston, North Carolina
– Makes up 7.3% of all page views
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#1. New York, New York
– Makes up 24.4% of all page views
This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 314 metros.
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply