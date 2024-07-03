Featured photo: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Salem Parkway Multi-Use Path on July 2, 2024.

On Tuesday morning, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined Gov. Roy Cooper in Winston-Salem to break ground on a new multi-use trail.

According to WFDD, Buttigieg and others were out to turn the first dirt on the Salem Parkway path, a 1.3-mile bike-and-pedestrian urban trail linking Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist to Truist Field and surrounding neighborhoods.

The trail is partially funded by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Earlier in the day, Buttigieg visited construction sites on Winston-Salem’s Northern Beltway Project.

Photos by Maaroupi Sani

