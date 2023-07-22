Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Guilford County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2022 to May 2023. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#12. Sedalia, NC

– 1-year price change: -4.2% (-$7,424)

– 5-year price change: +31.1%

– Typical home value: $169,098

#11. Browns Summit, NC

– 1-year price change: +2.4% (+$6,635)

– 5-year price change: +59.7%

– Typical home value: $281,068

#10. Julian, NC

– 1-year price change: +4.8% (+$11,062)

– 5-year price change: +62.0%

– Typical home value: $242,618

#9. Jamestown, NC

– 1-year price change: +3.5% (+$11,327)

– 5-year price change: +45.7%

– Typical home value: $336,343

#8. Oak Ridge, NC

– 1-year price change: +2.4% (+$12,109)

– 5-year price change: +42.5%

– Typical home value: $508,837

#7. Whitsett, NC

– 1-year price change: +4.4% (+$12,685)

– 5-year price change: +60.1%

– Typical home value: $304,153

#6. Mc Leansville, NC

– 1-year price change: +5.0% (+$12,980)

– 5-year price change: +62.4%

– Typical home value: $270,930

#5. Greensboro, NC

– 1-year price change: +6.0% (+$14,005)

– 5-year price change: +64.0%

– Typical home value: $246,904

#4. Gibsonville, NC

– 1-year price change: +5.7% (+$15,224)

– 5-year price change: +64.0%

– Typical home value: $280,746

#3. High Point, NC

– 1-year price change: +7.3% (+$15,463)

– 5-year price change: +65.0%

– Typical home value: $227,331

#2. Pleasant Garden, NC

– 1-year price change: +6.1% (+$16,117)

– 5-year price change: +59.4%

– Typical home value: $279,205

#1. Summerfield, NC

– 1-year price change: +3.9% (+$17,660)

– 5-year price change: +45.1%

– Typical home value: $465,226

