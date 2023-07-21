This story was originally published by Stacker.

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Forsyth County, NC using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Tobaccoville, NC

– Typical home value: $240,997

– 1-year price change: +19.1%

– 5-year price change: +75.3%

#8. Walkertown, NC

– Typical home value: $242,656

– 1-year price change: +17.4%

– 5-year price change: +76.4%

#7. Winston-Salem, NC

– Typical home value: $243,153

– 1-year price change: +20.8%

– 5-year price change: +85.1%

#6. Rural Hall, NC

– Typical home value: $253,722

– 1-year price change: +20.1%

– 5-year price change: +81.1%

#5. Bethania, NC

– Typical home value: $276,321

– 1-year price change: +19.1%

– 5-year price change: +73.1%

#4. Belews Creek, NC

– Typical home value: $301,179

– 1-year price change: +15.1%

– 5-year price change: +70.4%

#3. Kernersville, NC

– Typical home value: $304,129

– 1-year price change: +18.7%

– 5-year price change: +75.5%

#2. Clemmons, NC

– Typical home value: $357,708

– 1-year price change: +17.9%

– 5-year price change: +70.6%

#1. Lewisville, NC

– Typical home value: $364,404

– 1-year price change: +18.9%

– 5-year price change: +69.5%

