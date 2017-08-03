PLTS: ‘Game of Thrones’

On Sunday nights, I have a ritual that usually involves procrastinating about deadlines and completing homework at the last minute. But for the past few weeks, that homework and those deadlines were put off because my favorite series of all time — “Game of Thrones” — began its seventh season.

“Game of Thrones” has been a longtime favorite of mine, with “The Walking Dead” ranking second. I have always been interested in fantasy epics. I remember as I child I would pretend that I was a king and I’d make adventures out of the most mundane tasks. Maybe that is why I love “GOT” so much. It has everything: dragons, magic, giants and a little nudity, if that’s what you’re into.

“Game of Thrones,” or just “Thrones,” as some people call it, already had a huge following before it was adapted into a television series. The five-book series was written by George RR Martin, and even though I’ve never read a book in its entirety, I still can’t stop watching the series. It’s even led me to put traveling to Iceland, Spain and Croatia — some of the places where the show is filmed — on my bucket list.

But the characters are what really bring the world to life. Their complexity and their individual paths are more intriguing than following more typical protagonist-centered series with a primary driving story rather than dueling and interwoven plotlines. My favorite is Tyrion Lannister, who comes from the often conniving House Lannister. He’s funny, spouting hilarious and often inappropriate one-liners throughout the series. Despite being a part of the wealthiest and most powerful house in Westeros, Tyrion is still seen as unworthy because he’s a dwarf.In a series where lead characters die constantly, his longevity is due to his ability to talk his way out of almost every situation. The guy’s been blown up, almost hurled into oblivion, and narrowly escaped execution repeatedly, which sometimes would’ve come at the hands of his own family. He’s had the deck stacked against him since birth, which is part of the reason you couldn’t ask for a better character. They should change the show to “Game of Tyrion.”“Game of Thrones” is the type of show that you have to sit and watch all through — there’s no jumping in midstream. If you haven’t seen it, start with Season One to catch up on what’s happening in Westeros; you won’t be disappointed.