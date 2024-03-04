Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 5.

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

There are several races on the ballot for the primary election from the presidential race all the way down to school board, county commission and city council.

On Election day, voters must go to their assigned precinct to cast their vote. To check your registration and your precinct location, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

REMEMBER! All voters must show a form of valid ID to cast their vote this year. Here are examples of valid IDs:

Voters can also request assistance at their polling place. Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance due to age or disability. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker.

Lastly, the easiest way to figure out who to vote for is to find your sample ballot online.

Visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ Enter your name Scroll down to “sample ballot” And find all of the races that you’ll need to know about.

Need information on candidates? We’ve got you covered. Click here to read the Primary Election Guide which has all of the candidates you’ll see on your ballot in Guilford and Forsyth Counties.

The primary guide is also on the streets this week so you can pick up a physical copy and take it with you to the polls!

Results will come in throughout the evening and will be posted online here. TCB will be reporting on election results late Tuesday evening.

For additional information about voting on Election Day, visit the NC State Board of Elections website here.