Bennett College will host a Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS) on-site Evaluation Team from January 18-21, 2022, for the purpose of evaluating the college for accreditation status.

All third-party comments are invited and may be addressed to: TRACS, 15935 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551

TRACS is approved by the U.S. Department of Education as a nationally recognized institutional accrediting agency and appears on the DOE Secretary’s List of Approved Accrediting Agencies, which is provided in the Higher Education Directory. TRACS is also recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).