Q&A: 4 questions for ‘Still the Days’ music fest co-founder Joe Garrigan

Joe Garrigan is co-founder of the upcoming Still the Days music festival, which takes place at Gibbs Hundred Brewing Co. on Saturday from 1 p.m. to midnight. The festival features more than 20 bands that will play 30-minute sets and will also host vendors, foods trucks and more. Admission is free but organizers will be taking donations at the event and online here. For more info, visit the website or find the festival on social media.

How and why did the idea for the festival come together?

Eric [Mann] and I kind of came together and put a group together to make this happen. I’ve been in bands since the ’90s in this town. I’ve seen clubs come and go. Honestly, I don’t feel like we have a club that really marries Greensboro bands with the North Carolina music scene that well. We don’t have a venue like the Garage that brings regional acts that help you build audience that way. We’re doing a big event, but this is the start of different events we’re trying to do in different spaces. None of us have the money to afford to buy a club to do what we wanna do but we can put on events like this.

Editorial note: The Garage closed in Winston-Salem at the end of 2017.

What makes Still the Days different from other music festivals?

I think what really makes it different is the concise, short sets. It’s kind of crazy to have more than 20 bands in one day. In this case, we have three stages and every 30 minutes there’s a band playing. If you went to Hopscotch, or Phuzz Phest, or I was even part of Greensboro Fest, they’re different. This one, it’s one time, one day from one to midnight and you can come at any time to catch whatever you want to catch. Some people were confused by the model because of how many bands we have, but you can pop in and pop out and a lot of people are excited about it. They think our town needs something like this.

What’s one of the things you’re most looking forward to for this festival?

I’m just excited to get all the different bands together. It’s a pretty diverse group as far as style and I’m just excited about people seeing that. I’m excited about the whole thing. I’m still chasing the dream of playing rock and roll and trying to bring people together. I hope to see everyone there. This is a perfect way to experience bands that you’ve never been able to go see that play in your town. I just want to make people aware of great music in North Carolina that they maybe haven’t seen before.

What do you hope for the future of Still the Days?

I’m hoping that not only do people come and have a good time and think, Wow that was amazing, that has to happen again, but hoping that we have smaller shows that lead to the next big event. All we want to do is promote the next show and do the next thing. Because of the group of people that I’ve been working with, the skillsets we have, we have made this come together really easily. We have a strong group of people that we’ve been working with that makes me think that there will be another event. I’m talking about maybe doing a small event such as going into a coffee shop and it could be any space but that Still the Days is promoting the event and promoting events that you won’t see that often in Greensboro.