1. Wake Forest University Demon Deacons (8-0)

The Demon Deacons have never gone this far into the season without a loss, have never cracked the Top 10 national poll (which they did this week) and have never been 5-0 against ACC opponents. They’ve got big games against UNC, NC State, Clemson and Boston College coming up, all conference rivals, so they could still blow it. But this is definitely the best Demon Deacons team ever.

2. NC A&T State University Aggies (3-5)

The Aggies come in at No. 2 because they are the reigning MEAC champs, but this year their record… quite frankly, stinks. They even lost their homecoming game over the weekend against the Monmouth Hawks. Who?

3. Elon University Phoenix (4-4)

We just started including Elon University in our Triad College list this year, after a convincing argument from a staffer. Plus, they’ve got a Division 1 football team that’s been playing since 1909. They’re tepid this year, with a home loss against Wofford to start the season and another against William & Mary. They’re 3-2 in conference play, though, which puts them in the top half here.

4. Winston-Salem State University Rams (3-5)

The Rams are not great this year, averaging just 13.3 points per game in what will likely be a losing season. But their 3-5 record is good enough for Third Place in the CIAA South, so there’s that.

5. Guilford College Fighting Quakers (1-6)

It doesn’t come much worse than 1-6 at the midseason, but that’s where these Fighting Quakers find themselves, allowing 44 points and more than 500 yards against them per game. Their only win comes against Greensboro College in the Gate City Soup Bowl, played on Sept. 4, and it probably shouldn’t even count.

6. Greensboro College Pride (0-8)

Just to prove how much worse it can get, Greensboro College stands winless after eight games. Back in September, they only managed to score 2 points against Averett University. They’ve got a home game against Methodist this weekend, and they sure could use your support.